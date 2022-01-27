The casket of fallen New York City Police Department Officer Wilbert Mora is carried out of St. Patrick's Cathedral, on Wednesday, February 2. The flag over his casket is of the New York Police Department.
In pictures: NYPD mourns fallen officers

Updated 2:32 PM ET, Wed February 2, 2022

The casket of fallen New York City Police Department Officer Wilbert Mora is carried out of St. Patrick's Cathedral, on Wednesday, February 2. The flag over his casket is of the New York Police Department.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The New York Police Department has been paying tribute to two young officers who were fatally shot last month as they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

A funeral was held Wednesday for Officer Wilbert Mora, 27. His partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, was honored last week.

The officers "showed courage in the face of imminent danger to protect New Yorkers," state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "Their bravery exemplified their commitment to protecting the city they loved. Both will forever be remembered as heroes who dedicated their lives to making New York safer and stronger."

The shooting suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, was shot by a third officer on the scene, police said, and died days later.

The shootings have spurred extensive changes spearheaded by Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who took office on January 1. It includes the reintroduction of plainclothes police units, which had been disbanded two years ago.

New York police salute as the hearse carrying Mora's casket is escorted down Fifth Avenue.
Yuki Iwamura/AP
Officer Mora's mother holds a flag from his casket.
Carlo Allegri/Reuters
Mora's casket is carried out of St. Patrick's Cathedral following his funeral service.
Craig Ruttle/Pool/Getty Images
Police officers gather for Mora's funeral.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
New York Mayor Eric Adams touches Mora's casket after giving a eulogy at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Craig Ruttle/Newsday/AP
Police officers attend Mora's funeral.
Carlo Allegri/Reuters
A woman holds a program for Mora's funeral.
John Minchillo/AP
Mora's casket is carried to his wake in New York on Tuesday, February 1.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters
Flowers are displayed for Mora at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York.
John Minchillo/AP
Police officers line up for the transfer of Mora's casket on February 1.
David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters
A hearse carries Mora's casket to St. Patrick's Cathedral.
John Minchillo/AP