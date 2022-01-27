Spencer Platt/Getty Images The casket of fallen New York City Police Department Officer Wilbert Mora is carried out of St. Patrick's Cathedral, on Wednesday, February 2. The flag over his casket is of the New York Police Department. In pictures: NYPD mourns fallen officers

The New York Police Department has been paying tribute to two young officers who were fatally shot last month as they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

A funeral was held Wednesday for Officer Wilbert Mora, 27. His partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, was honored last week.

The officers "showed courage in the face of imminent danger to protect New Yorkers," state Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "Their bravery exemplified their commitment to protecting the city they loved. Both will forever be remembered as heroes who dedicated their lives to making New York safer and stronger."

The shooting suspect, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil, was shot by a third officer on the scene, police said, and died days later.

The shootings have spurred extensive changes spearheaded by Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who took office on January 1. It includes the reintroduction of plainclothes police units, which had been disbanded two years ago.