New York couple charged after allegedly posting on social media about using fake vaccine cards to enter a Buffalo Bills game

(CNN) A New York couple faces charges after allegedly posting on social media that they had attended a Buffalo Bills football game at Highmark Stadium on January 15 using fake Covid-19 vaccine cards, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

All guests age 12 and older are required to provide proof of vaccination for Covid-19 to enter the stadium, according to the Buffalo Bills website . New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on December 22 that criminalized the use of fake vaccine cards.

Amber Naab, 37, and Michael Naab, 34, each face a second-degree felony charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a news conference . The couple was arraigned Tuesday evening and both pleaded not guilty, according to Kait Munro, a spokesperson for the DA's office.

Attorneys for the Naabs did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Flynn said that the Buffalo Bills found out about the alleged fraudulent vaccine cards through an anonymous tip and that the couple was already on the team's radar before the January 15 game for allegedly posting on social media about using fake vaccine cards to get into previous games.

