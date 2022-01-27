'My heart sank': Dozens of students were told they received full college scholarships. Then they learned it was a mistake

(CNN) Parker Christensen, a high school senior from Newaygo, Michigan, received a notification from Central Michigan University (CMU) on January 21 informing him that he had been awarded a prestigious full-ride scholarship to the university.

University officials now say that Christensen and 57 other students received the notification in error.

"When I opened up the email saying 'Congratulations,' my heart stopped like, I was blown away," Christensen, 18, who wants to pursue pre-med at CMU, told CNN. "I couldn't believe that I was part of this group, probably out of like 600 kids that applied for it. It was amazing."

Christensen said he had to submit essays, a creative project in which he chose to paint a picture, his GPA, high school transcripts and recommendation letters. He estimates he spent 48 hours to put together the scholarship application.

