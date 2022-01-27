Anti-Asian hate crimes increased 567% in San Francisco as lawsuit accuses DA of not doing enough

(CNN) Anti-Asian hate crimes in San Francisco spiked 567% in 2021, San Francisco officials said this week.

"That is significant, that is concerning, and that is alarming," Police Chief Bill Scott announced Tuesday during a press conference addressing the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community ahead of the lunar new year next week.

The SFPD reports eight cases of Asian hate crimes in 2019, nine in 2020, and 60 in 2021.

Chief Scott said more than 30 of the incidents in 2021 were committed by the same person who deliberately targeted Asians. He was arrested in August for burglaries, acts of vandalism, and also faces hate crime enhancements. The chief also highlighted other arrests including the person accused of stabbing two Asians at a bus stop on Market Street. "That case got a lot of publicity, it was a bad look for our city," he lamented.

"I'm heartbroken, I'm frustrated, I'm embarrassed, I'm angry about the violence that continues to impact many of the people who are part of our Asian community but especially our seniors," said Mayor London Breed.

Read More