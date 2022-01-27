No matter what you’re looking to spend this Valentine’s Day, we suggest heading over to Nordstrom where you can peruse thousands of must-have Valentine’s Day gifts by price, person or style. Sifting through all of the options can be quite time consuming, so we went ahead and picked our top-pick gifts, ranging from under $25 to $500 and over.

Under $25

Voluspa Suede Noir Mini Tin Candle ($12; nordstrom.com)

Set the mood with this beautiful mini Voluspa candle that has sensual notes of suede, palo santo, patchouli, hemp, tobacco and vanilla.

Hanky Panky Original Rise Thong ($22; nordstrom.com)

You can’t go wrong with a pair of sexy lace panties for Valentine’s Day, and these are available in nine fun colors.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve (starting at $16; nordstrom.com)

We’re all washing our hands extra these days and it can do a number on your skin. Give the gift of soft, hydrated and smooth skin with Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, which is formulated with botanical oils and natural wax derived from olive oil.

Nordstrom Butter Crew Socks ($9; nordstrom.com)

Your S.O. will love wrapping their feet in a pair of these super soft bouclé Butter Crew Socks. Choose from a variety of colors including marled gray, blush and black.

Slip Sleep Mist (starting at $19; nordstrom.com)

Help your Valentine relax and drift off to a sound sleep with this lavender, honeysuckle and chamomile scented sleep mist.

Under $50

Oh La La Cheri Naomi Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit ($48; nordstrom.com)

Leave little to the imagination with this daring lace bodysuit. Complete with a ribbon-tied halter neck, low back, waist-cinching belt and cheeky silhouette it’s sexy and flattering in all the right places.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Lip Gloss ($35; nordstrom.com)

It is the holiday for kissing, so help your Valentine achieve lusciously plump lips with Dior’s Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Lip Gloss, which is available in six gorgeous shades including berry, coral and shimmer bronze.

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò pour Homme Eau de Toilette Fragrance (starting at $35; nordstrom.com)

This cologne from Giorgio Armani is a bestseller for a reason — with notes of rosemary, tangerine, patchouli and cedarwood it smells refreshing, warm, sexy and clean.

Honeydew Intimates All American Pajamas ($48; nordstrom.com)

Aside from the aforementioned lingerie, comfortable sleepwear is the next best Valentine’s Day gift and this short-sleeve pajama set does not disappoint. Choose from a variety of fun prints and colors including hearts, leopard and floral.

Tommy John Second Skin 4-Inch Boxer Briefs ($34; nordstrom.com)

Because guys deserve sexy and comfortable underwear on Valentine’s Day too.

Under $100

Rag & Bone Addison Wool Blend Beanie (starting at $71.25, originally $95; nordstrom.com)

Staying stylish and warm all season long is easy with this wool blend beanie from Rag & Bone.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow ($62; nordstrom.com)

This designer eyeshadow palette from Chanel features four vibrant hues that are easy to layer, mix-and-match and use to color, highlight and contour. Choose from 10 different color palettes.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Bathrobe Nordstrom

The CozyChic bathrobe from Barefoot Dreams is just that! Its machine-washable microfiber fabric is soft and cozy and its classic silhouette is elegant and chic.

Kate Spade New York Love Love Love Frame ($75; nordstrom.com)

Add a beatiful, timeless element to your décor with this silvertone picture frame from Kate Spade that’s sweetly engraved with ‘Love Love Love’ at the bottom.

Monica Vinader Siren Huggie Hoop Earrings ($95; nordstrom.com)

A classic pair of gold-plated hoop earrings are timeless, delicate and easy to dress up or down.

Under $250

Daniel Wellington Quadro Sheffield Leather Strap Watch ($199; nordstrom.com)

This sleek leather strap watch is polished with a retro-style rectangular design that’s sure to elevate any outfit.

Le Creuset Signature Handle Enamel 11 3/4 Inch Cast Iron Skillet ($210; nordstrom.com)

If your Valentine enjoys cooking, then they’ll definitely cherish this cast iron skillet from Le Creuset forever. It’s even dishwasher-friendly.

Veja V-10 Sneaker (starting at $150; nordstrom.com)

Upgrade your Valentine’s classic tennis shoes with a fashionable pair of eco-conscious Veja V-10 Sneakers. These comfy unisex kicks are made from recycled fabric and leather sourced from Brazilian farms.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket Nordstrom

If your Valentine is a fan of the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic bathrobe we mentioned above, then they’re sure to love the blanket version too. Equally as soft, plush and comfortable, this blanket is available in an array of patterns and colors.

Byredo Mojave Ghost Eau de Parfum (starting at $190; nordstrom.com)

With its minimalist design and fragrant notes of cedarwood, magnolia and amber, this aromatic perfume smells just as pretty as it looks display.

Under $500

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399.99; nordstrom.com)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson

A cult-favorite beauty product for good reason, the Supersonic can revolutionize their hair care routine, drying hair in half the time of normal hair dryers. Just check out our review here.

Bose Noise-Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones ($379; nordstrom.com)

Everyone needs a pair of headphones, but the Bose Noise-Canceling 700 Over-Ear Headphones are a step above your average earbuds. Complete with an augmented reality audio system, these headphones use motion sensors and location data to tailor your experience while delivering crisp sound and music.

Dyson Corrale Straightener ($499; nordstrom.com)

Does she already have the Supersonic? Dyson’s Corrale Straightener is lightweight, incredibly sleek and a must-have for any hair-obsessed Valentine. Although pricey, this straightener is full of cool settings to help style hair faster with less damage, frizz and flyaways.

Caraway Non-Toxic Ceramic Non-Stick 7-Piece Cookware Set with Lid Storage ($395; nordstrom.com)

This colorful cookware set is not only stylish, but it features nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating that ensures you’ll never cook with harsh chemicals or toxins. Sounds like a culinary win to us.

David Yurman Small Pearl Earrings with Diamonds ($375; nordstrom.com)

If you’re looking to give your Valentine a classic gift this holiday, you can’t go wrong with diamonds, pearls — or both! We especially love how timeless and dainty these David Yurman earrings are.

Boll & Branch Classic Hemmed Duvet Cover & Shams Set (starting at $268; nordstrom.com)

This 300 thread count organic cotton duvet and shams set from Boll & Branch is the ultimate luxury when it comes to bedding. Choose from all white, all pewter or white with an elegant pewter border.

$500 and over

La Mer 3.4 oz. Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream ($545; nordstrom.com)

There’s a reason this luxury moisturizing cream has over 5,000 5-star customer reviews — it’s proven to firm and smooth skin, minimize pores, and reduce lines and wrinkles. Plus it deeply hydrates and repairs dry skin.

Tissot Powermatic 80 Automatic Bracelet Watch ($775; nordstrom.com)

Your Valentine can wear their heart on their sleeve with this gorgeous Swiss-made Tissot watch.

Loewe Large Logo Straw Tote ($620; nordstrom.com)

Any fashion-loving Valentine will be ecstatic to receive this impeccably chic and trendy Loewe Logo Straw Tote. It’s a summer essential that they can carry from the beach to the pool and everywhere in between.

Zoë Chicco Diamond & Pearl Layered Pendant Necklace ($525; nordstrom.com)

What’s better than a diamond necklace? A pearl one to pair perfectly with it. Now, you no longer have to decide between a touch of shimmer and a touch of gloss with this layered set.

Rimowa Essential Check-In Large 31-Inch Wheeled Suitcase ($900; nordstrom.com)

Adventure awaits! Travel in major style with this Rimowa Essential Large Wheeled Suitcase that’s sleek, spacious, and most importantly — extremely lightweight.