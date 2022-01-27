Valentine’s Day can get really expensive really fast. A night out, jewelry, fancy chocolate and lingerie can add up really quickly, and those are considered fairly standard among Valentine’s Day celebrations.

But there are plenty of great gift ideas that won’t break the bank — and, more importantly, don’t come across as chintzy. Ahead, we’ve rounded up cheap Valentine’s Day gifts that look way more expensive than they are. Want more ideas? Check out our Valentine’s day gifts for him and for her.

Aromatherapy Body Patches ($24; uncommongoods.com)

Aromatherapy Body Patches Uncommon Goods

Here’s a fun twist on giving the gift of perfume: The scent lover in your life will adore these aromatherapy body patches. Each set of eight stick-on patches includes four different scents, so you can mix and match them to your mood.

Dash Heart-Shaped Mini Waffle Maker ($19.99; amazon.com)

Dash Heart Shaped Mini Waffle Maker Amazon

Breakfast in bed has never been cuter! Make your sweetie’s morning with this cute heart-shaped waffle maker from Dash.

Beautyblender Besties Charcoal Blend & Cleanse Starter Set ($22; sephora.com)

Beautyblender Besties Charcoal Blend & Cleanse Starter Set Sephora

Treat your favorite makeup lover to this Beautyblender starter set that includes a black Beautyblender pro makeup sponge along with Blendercleanser Brush Cleaner and a silicone scrub mat with a heart motif that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot (starting at $17.50, originally starting at $21.50; amazon.com)

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffeepot Amazon

This cherry red cold brew coffeepot is the Valentine’s Day gift that keeps on giving. It gets high marks from reviewers for the smoothness of the brew as well as the ease of cleanup.

But First, Rosé Candy Cube ($20; bloomingdales.com)

But First, Rosé Candy Cube Bloomingdales

This turn on the traditional Valentine’s Day gift of roses is perfect for the sweet tooth in your life. A reusable lucite display box showcases Sugarfina’s rosé gummy rosettes, which are made with wine from Provence.

Date Deck Amazon

It’s all fun and games until someone falls in love with this set of conversation prompts designed to spark intimate conversations. The questions are weighted, so it can be played as a scored, competitive game, or the cards can be used simply to facilitate a discussion.

Olo’s Chipotle Paste ($7; surlatable.com)

Olo's Chipotle Paste Sur La Table

Spice things up with a tube of Olo’s Chipotle Paste. The smoky, spicy concentrated paste comes in a tube, making it super easy to add a kick to your cooking, and the bright red packaging elevates it to a giftable item.

Crepro Love Neon Sign ($12.99; amazon.com)

Crepro Love Neon Sign Amazon

This neon LOVE sign punches way above its price tag. The LED neon wall art is powered by batteries (not included) or by USB charging, and can be propped upright on a hard surface or mounted to the wall.

Le Creuset 6-Cup Tiered Heart Cakelet Pan ($24.50, originally $35; lecreuset.com)

6-Cup Tiered Heart Cakelet Pan Le Creuset

Treat your sweetie to a romantic Valentine’s Day dessert made in this heart-shaped cakelet pan from Le Creuset.

MyGift Heart-Shaped Gray Cement Succulent Plant Pot ($27.99; amazon.com)

MyGift Heart-Shaped Gray Cement Succulent Plant Pot Amazon

Turn the traditional Valentine’s Day gift of flowers on its head by giving your sweetheart a small plant displayed in a heart-shaped planter!

Jinny’s Shoppe Heart Socks ($13.99; amazon.com)

Jinny’s Shoppe Heart Socks Amazon

Socks are a great small gift item, but if you go too hard on a holiday theme, the socks go from a useful present to “can only be worn a few days a year.” These socks have a small heart detail that makes them perfect for Valentine’s Day without screaming “THESE WERE A VALENTINE’S DAY PRESENT” when you’re wearing them in August.

Sur La Table Popcorn Movie Night Set ($24.95; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Popcorn Movie Night Set Sur La Table

Step your “Netflix and chill” game up a level with this popcorn set. It features three varieties of kernels — big and yellow, tender and white and XL caramel mushroom — and five seasonings, including buttery jalapeño, dill pickle and cookie dough.

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey ($14.99; amazon.com)

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Spicy Honey Amazon

Hot honey is a great gift at any time of the year, but especially on Valentine’s Day! What better way to tell your “honey” that you think they’re “hot stuff” and the “bee’s knees” than with Bushwick Kitchen’s Bees Knees Spicy Honey?!?

Stars Above Women’s Satin Pajama Set With Eye Mask ($25; target.com)

Stars Above Women’s Satin Pajama Set With Eye Mask Target

Nightwear is an old classic when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifts. We love this two-piece red satin pajama set that comes with a matching eye mask that looks way more expensive than its $25 price tag.

PinkPeppermintShoppe Handmade Embossed Note Cards ($8.75; etsy.com)

Handmade Embossed Note Cards Etsy

Even in our increasingly digital world, having note cards on hand is such a smart thing — you never know when you need to dash off a thank-you note or tuck a birthday card into a gift bag. These handmade heart-embossed note cards are a perfect Valentine’s Day gift that can be used at any time of the year.

Sondiko Butane Torch ($22.99; amazon.com)

Sondiko Butane Torch Amazon

Nothing says “hey, hot stuff!” quite like a kitchen torch! We love this handheld butane torch for the griller or crème brûlée enthusiast in your life.

Esarora Ice Roller (starting at $18.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller Rachel Lubitz/CNN

This ice roller is a great little gift idea. It’s the perfect thing for de-puffing your face or relieving some of the pain of headaches — keep the roller in the freezer and pull it out for a soothing experience anytime.

Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks, 12-Pack ($11.99, originally $16.90; amazon.com)

Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks Amazon

These hydrating masks, which are made from natural ingredients like tea tree, shea butter and aloe, are an inexpensive way to add a lot of pampering to your loved one’s life. They’re the perfect thing for an at-home spa day, solo or as a couple.

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator ($24.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator Yeti

The Yeti can insulator comes in a new, 12-ounce size designed to hold cans of sparkling water, soft drinks or beer — choose from either Sandstone Pink or Harvest Red for an outstanding Valentine’s Day present.

Accessories4Life Personalized Card Holders ($16.79; etsy.com)

Personalized Card Holders Etsy

A gift card is one of the most practical gifts of all, but gift cards suffer from an underwhelming unboxing experience. Up your gift card-giving game with a super-cute personalized card case in a Valentine’s Day appropriate shade of pink.