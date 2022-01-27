For a while, it seemed like we might all be heading back into the office, but if the new year has taught us anything, it’s that working from home is here to stay. That means it’s time to quit Zooming from the kitchen table and finally establish a home workspace that’s more comfortable, more beautiful and more productive. Branch can help — and for a lot less than you might think.
Since its launch in 2018, this office furniture retailer has gotten a ton of praise, from both customers and publications. (In fact, the Branch standing desk was named one of CNN Underscored’s top picks for 2022.) So what makes this retailer different? For one, its direct-to-consumer business model cuts out intermediaries and furniture dealers, so the prices are shockingly affordable for you. For another, Branch works with the same manufacturers as high-end office furniture brands, so even though you’re saving money, you don’t have to compromise on quality or style. Last but not least, these office essentials prioritize ergonomics in their designs, so you can stay comfortable, focused and healthy while you work.
Check out a few of Branch’s top-selling office essentials below — or take the “Design My Office” quiz so the company can help you find the most personalized picks for your space and your remote lifestyle.
Ergonomic Chair ($329; branchfurniture.com)
“Great adjustability and really comfortable. I could not be happier,” one reviewer writes about the Branch Ergonomic Chair, “and it’s comparable to office chairs that are twice the price. I wish that I had bought this earlier.” Branch’s most popular office product has over 1,700 reviews and a 4.7-star rating because of its dense-foam cushion and seven points of adjustment, both of which were designed by ergonomics experts to keep you extra comfortable for hours on end. Choose between three colors for the seat and mesh backrest and two colors for the impact-resistant frame.
Standing Desk ($699; branchfurniture.com)
Named one of CNN Underscored’s best standing desks, Branch’s fan-favorite costs well under $1,000 while still being exceptionally stylish, sturdy and ergonomic. It has two low-decibel motors and three-stage lift columns, so you can (quietly) switch between sitting and standing in an instant. Each desk also comes standard with a cable port, a beveled top, preset heights and adjustment options down to the centimeter. Its roomy, impact-resistant desktop comes in four finishes, so you can fall in love with your home office.
Daily Chair ($249; branchfurniture.com)
It’s comfortable, modern and available at a great price — so what’s not to love about Branch’s Daily Chair? According to its 4.7-star rating, nothing. This pick is versatile enough for any work environment, especially since it comes in three playful colors. It’s also packed with your core ergonomic features, such as adjustable tilt, tension, seat height and armrests, and a medium-firm cushion that’s rated for more than six hours of comfortable work. “The quality is amazing, sturdy and extremely comfortable for the price point!” one reviewer raves. “I couldn’t recommend it enough after going through several chair purchases and returns.”
Home Office Bundles (starting at $669; branchfurniture.com)
Looking to cut costs while furnishing your home office? Branch’s Home Office bundles allow you to save up to 10% when you buy a chair-and-desk combo. The Daily Bundle is simple and stylish, the Task Bundle is ideal for efficiency and the Ergonomic Bundle is designed to give you the most supportive, comfortable work experience possible. (Yes, even if you regularly work 12-hour days.)