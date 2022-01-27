Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best thick yoga mat, a discounted smart scale and savings on sleek Roam luggage. All that and more below.

$499.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Best Buy

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this discounted Dyson Ball Animal Upright is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture, the stair tool ensures each step gets clean, a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 Amazon

The Eufy Smart Scale C1 knows far more than just your weight, and right now you’ll pay just $22.99 for it at Woot!. Via a mobile app, this scale provides 11 other useful measurements that can help you achieve your fitness goals, and it works with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit to track your measurements. Plus, it allows for up to 16 individual users on each account so the whole family can take advantage of the scale to further their fitness goals.

Up to 40% off

Roam The Jaunt Carry-On Bag Roam

Before you head out on your next trip, stock up on discounted luggage from Roam’s End-of-Season Sale. All hardside luggage from the brand, including expandables, is up to 40% off. When we tested out Roam’s hardside carry-on, we found the bag to be lightweight, roomy and ultimately, expertly designed. Read more of our thoughts on the totally customizable brand here.

50% off for the first year

1Password 1Password

In this day and age of apps and online services galore, a password manager is a must-have, especially because reusing a password makes you more vulnerable in case of a data breach. That’s where 1Password, our pick for best password manager, comes in — and right now, it’s half off for the first year for families when you use code CNN22, bringing the yearly cost down to $29.94. 1Password securely stores your information and even generates complex passwords for you when you create new accounts, plus it offers handy features like integration across platforms and a browser extension. Read more about why we love it here.

$29.98 $25.50 at Amazon

Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat Amazon

Whether you’re looking to nama-stay in shape or just zen out, a good yoga mat is an essential part of a great yoga practice. And right now, our pick for best thick yoga mat is 25% off at Amazon — savings like that are particularly soothing for both mind and wallet. This PVC mat boasts 6 millimeters of cushion and features a deep texture that ensures a non-slip surface, all at a very affordable price. Read more here.

More deals to shop

• A ton of Samsung TVs are on sale at Woot! right now, including The Frame and outdoor QLEDs.

• This handy Upright Go 2 Posture Trainer helps you sit up a little straighter after a couple years of working from home on the sofa — and it’s $20 off at Best Buy right now.

• Take up to 20% off Nexpow jumpstarters, which are always a good thing to have in the trunk of your car.

• Up your home workout game with this exercise ball (complete with pump), now starting at $11.18 on Amazon.

• Keep your eyes protected and look cool while doing it with Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa sunglasses, up to 61% off at Woot!.

• Amazon’s Halo Band tracks heart rate, sleep, workouts and more — and right now it’s 50% off list price on Woot!.

• Let your weights level up with you as you get stronger (or just save a ton of space in small apartments) with $200 off this set of adjustable dumbbells over at Best Buy.

• Keep an eye on your front door with a second or third generation Ring Doorbell for 70% off and 43% off respectively.

• Adorable “Star Wars” toy alert: The bestselling Galactic Snackin’ Grogu is $50 off on Best Buy right now.

• Outfit the patio for spring with up to $200 off select patio sets, chairs and other outdoor furniture from The Home Depot.

Deals you may have missed

The Big Home Sale

Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Macy's

Macy’s is marking down nearly 50,000 items (yes, you read that right) for the home at The Big Home Sale — from kitchen appliances and mattresses to towels, sheets and more — by up to 65%. There’s no code necessary to get the lower prices on top brands like Martha Stewart Collection, Ralph Lauren, Cuisinart and more. Browse through all the deals by Feb. 1 to score the savings, though you have until Feb. 14 to snag a deal on furniture and mattresses.

$50 From $45 at Best Buy

Gift Cards at Best Buy CNN

Savings on gift cards is almost like free money, and right now Best Buy is marking down a variety of $100 and $50 gift cards by $10 and $5, respectively. Scoop up savings on gift cards for Uber (which can be used for Uber Eats), Lyft, Chipotle, Southwest Airlines and more. Check out all the gift card deals here.

$5 off first subscription bag

Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle Coffee

Fans of a bold cup of joe, look no further than this deal on a subscription from Blue Bottle Coffee, our pick for best coffee subscription service following a jittery two months of comprehensive sampling. Now through Sunday, new subscribers get $5 off on their first subscription bag for all espresso coffees automatically applied at checkout. Every week, you’ll receive a bag of whole beans to grind up and sip on — when we tried Blue Bottle’s offerings, we loved nearly every single variety we tried. And freshness isn’t an issue either; each bag is sent from the brand’s roastery to your door no more than 48 hours after roasting. (Not to mention, shipping is free.)

$40 $24.99 at Amazon

Rocketbook Orbit Amazon

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a legal pad version for its lowest price ever.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and start from scratch.

Up to 50% off at Reebok

Reebok Nano Reebok

Kick up your heels for this deal on Reebok’s beloved Nano sneakers. The Nano X is 50% off, while the Nano X1 is 40% off when you use code NANOSTEAL at checkout for a limited time. These top training shoes for both men and women offer lightweight, responsive cushioning, stability and durable stretch to handle even your toughest days at the gym, so snag them in the colorway of your choosing for less while they’re on sale.

$99 $52.06 at Amazon

Tushy Tushy

Now’s the perfect time to take the plunge if you’ve been feeling bidet-curious. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company, is currently offering its Classic 2.0 model (the previous version of our pick for best bidet) for $52.06 at Amazon right now. The bidet itself is easy to install and fits snugly under your toilet seat. We found the adjustable nozzle and sleek aesthetic to be a bathroom game changer, and you can read our full review here.

$159.99 From $99.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Apple

Apple’s famed true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $179.99. In addition, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are down to $99.99 and still a great option for many.

$19.98 $15.98 at Amazon

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Wake up and save on our pick for best alarm clock, the Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock, back down to its all-time low price. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Winter Flash Event

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

As temperatures drop, so too do prices at Nordstrom Rack. This week, the retailer is hosting a Winter Flash Event featuring up to 65% off all the styles you need to look stylish in cold weather. Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Cole Haan, Free People, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes and accessories included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend all week scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

25% off sitewide with code CNN25

Thousand Fell Thousand Fell

Up the sustainability factor of your footwear with Thousand Fell. The brand makes chic sneakers from entirely recyclable and biodegradable materials — and now you can snag a pair of your own for even less. Use the exclusive code CNN25 to take 25% off sneakers sitewide. Best of all, once you’ve worn out your new kicks, you can return them to Thousand Fell to be recycled and receive a discount on your next pair.

$199.99 From $133.99 at Amazon

Beats Solo 3 Benjamin Levin/CNN

Listen up: Our pick for best on-ear headphones, the Beats Solo 3, is on sale in a range of colors at Amazon. In our comprehensive test, we found their sound quality to be just as impressive as their looks, not to mention these cans are light and comfortable to wear. Pick up a pair in matte black, rose gold or citrus red before the price goes back up tomorrow.

$29.98 $19.98 at Amazon

MyQ Smart Garage Control Chamberlain

Up the intelligence of your garage with the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control, now under $20 on Amazon. Our pick for best smart garage door controller, myQ can manage up to two garage doors, and the wireless hub makes it super easy to install. Not to mention, you’ll never be left wondering if you accidentally left the garage door open again.

End of Season Sale

Cuup The Balconette Cuup

If your lingerie drawer is in need of an upgrade, you won’t want to miss Cuup’s rare End of Season Sale, happening now. A range of the brand’s beloved bras is as low as $50 in a full rainbow of gorgeous hues, while bottoms are as low as $10. When we tried Cuup for ourselves, we found the line to be on point in terms of fit, comfort and sexiness, and thus well worth the investment. Read more in our full review here.

$69.99 $36.11 at Amazon

EarFun Air Amazon

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the black EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 15% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

20% off sitewide with code CNNVDAY

Aurate Aurate

Look no further than Aurate for all your Valentine’s Day gifting needs. The elegant-yet-trendy jewelry brand has a wide range of gorgeous pieces that are sure to delight a loved one, and right now, you can save on all of it with 20% off sitewide using the code CNNVDAY. This exclusive, early-access sale is available to Underscored readers a week before everyone else, so you can beat the rush and pick out the bling of your choice while it’s still in stock.

$492 $366.65 at Amazon

Steelcase Series 1 Steelcase

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $362.98 — more than $100 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen in months — in select colors, including neutral Licorice.