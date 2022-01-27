More than 200 new species discovered in Mekong region, WWF says

Bangkok, Thailand A devil-horned newt, drought-resilient bamboo and a monkey named after a volcano were among 224 new species discovered in the Greater Mekong region in 2020, a conservation group said on Wednesday, despite the "intense threat" of habitat loss.

The discoveries listed in a report by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) include a new rock gecko found in Thailand, a mulberry tree species in Vietnam, and a big-headed frog in Vietnam and Cambodia that is already threatened by deforestation.

Some of the more curious creatures include the Popa Langur , a monkey with long limbs and a long tail, named after the extinct volcano Mount Popa, home to about 100 of these monkeys -- the largest population of the species.

There's the cavefish discovered in Myanmar, colored a pale yellow-white, which is so unusual and different from other fish in the same family that scientists decided to create a whole new genus for it. Then there's the iridescent snake , its scales shifting through blues and greens in the light.

The 224 discoveries underlined the rich biodiversity of the Mekong region, which encompasses Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, said WWF.

Read More