Los Angeles officials plead for help in solving the killing of teen girl dumped on the freeway

(CNN) Nearly three weeks after the body of a teenage girl was found dumped on a busy freeway off-ramp in Los Angeles, local leaders are pleading for tips from the public and offering a large reward as an incentive to solve her killing.

Tioni Theus, 16, was found in the early morning hours of January 8, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), which is leading the investigation.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner determined Theus died from a gunshot wound to the neck.

State, county and city officials have banded together to offer a collective $110,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

"There has to be an individual out there that witnessed at least a portion, if not the entirety, of this case," CHP Assistant Chief Jesus Holguin said during a news conference Wednesday. "We know that people out there witnessed something that we can follow up on and hopefully get to the bottom of this crime as soon as possible."

