Kansas City Chiefs fans donate $178,000 to New York children's hospital after playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills

(CNN) Buffalo Bills fans -- known as Bills Mafia -- are typically the ones making donations after a game, but after the Bills lost 42-36 to the Kansas City Chiefs in an epic AFC divisional round Sunday, Chiefs fans decided to step up to the plate.

Chiefs fans began donating Tuesday to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, New York, in $13 increments, the hospital tweeted . The $13 contributions represented the 13-second drive the Chiefs made to send the game into overtime.

By Wednesday, the donations totaled $178,000 from about 9,800 donors, the hospital tweeted.

"Thank you all!" the hospital tweeted . "These donations help the ongoing need and ensure our team has the tools, training and programs to care for the kids in WNY [Western New York]."

The Chiefs will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.