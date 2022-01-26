The man suspected of killing a Houston-area deputy was arrested in Mexico

(CNN) The man suspected of killing a Harris County, Texas, law enforcement deputy during a traffic stop over the weekend was arrested in Mexico on Wednesday morning, Houston Police said.

Oscar Rosales, 51, was wanted in the Sunday murder of Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway, police said.

"We are working with our law enforcement partners to begin the process of returning Rosales to Harris County," police said.

Capital murder charges were filed against Rosales earlier this week when HPD announced detectives had recovered video evidence of Rosales shooting and killing the corporal during a traffic stop. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Galloway, 47, made the traffic stop on a newer-model, white Toyota Avalon just after midnight on Sunday when the shooting occurred, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

