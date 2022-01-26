A California teenager has been charged with murder in 12-year-old's drug overdose death

(CNN) A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder for selling a fentanyl-laced pill to a child who died of a drug overdose, California prosecutors said.

The 12-year-old girl who ingested most of the pill was the youngest person to overdose and die in 2020 in Santa Clara County, the district attorney's office said in a news release

The child, who was not identified, bought and consumed a pill with a label consistent with the painkiller oxycodone. She was declared dead after she was rushed to a hospital.

"After thousands of deaths, everyone should know that fentanyl is a deadly poison," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the statement.

The 12-year-old, along with two teens, contacted the suspect on November 14, 2020, and bought an "M-30" pill, according to statement from the district attorney's office.

Read More