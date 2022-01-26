A Black ex-sheriff's deputy is suing a White ex-supervisor and is alleging years of racist treatment

(CNN) A Black police officer says he was subject to "racism," "bigotry" and "discrimination" at the hands of a White supervisor for more than five years, a lawsuit says.

In a lawsuit filed last week in the US District court of Wyoming, Jamin Johnson said he left the Albany County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) in 2017 after years of "intolerable" racism from former Cpl. Christian Handley.

CNN has reached out to Handley for comment multiple times.

Byron Oedekoven, executive director with the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police, said in an email to CNN that the organization does not comment on pending litigation.

Johnson joined the ACSO in 2007 and Handley joined the department in 2011, according to the suit. From 2011 to 2014 the officers worked together and Handley, "began to engage in overt and abhorrent racism against Mr. Johnson, the only Black officer at the ACSO," the lawsuit said.

