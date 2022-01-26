(CNN) The life of an elite athlete is rarely straightforward but Danielle Collins has had to fight harder than most.

In April, the American was undergoing emergency surgery for endometriosis and had suffered an abdominal injury at the French Open.

Fast forward to 2022 and the 28-year-old has just progressed into the semifinals of the Australian Open after she beat France's Alize Cornet 7-5 6-1 on Wednesday.

"It feels incredible. I think especially after some of the health challenges that I've had to be able to get back to this level and be able to compete the way that I have been, being able to be as physical as I have been has been so rewarding," Collins said after the quarterfinal win.

The Floridian has always been candid about her health struggles and says the pain from her endometriosis -- a condition where the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside of it -- was some of the worst she's ever experienced.

