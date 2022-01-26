Super Bowl attendees given masks, must wear them unless eating or drinking, says public health director

(CNN) All attendees at Super Bowl LVI will be given KN95 masks and will be reminded to keep their face coverings up at all times unless drinking or eating, said Los Angeles County of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer Tuesday.

Fans heading to the NFL Experience at the LA Convention Center, the NFL's "interactive football theme park" launching the week ahead of the February 13 Super Bowl , will receive free take-home test kits "with messaging to test before the big game," said Ferrer.

She said the NFL anticipates distributing over 60,000 test kits. The county will set up vaccination sites at the NFL Experience and anyone receiving first, second, or a booster dose of vaccine will be given free entry to the event.

A KN95 mask, which will be distributed to all Super Bowl attendees.

The NFL will offer free rapid testing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the LA Convention Center "so that all attendees can test to know their status before they enter events" said Ferrer.

Ferrer briefed the board on the week's Covid-19 statistics in the state's most populous county as the positivity rate has dropped from 17% to 14%.

