Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Eileen Gu, an 18-year-old freestyle skier, is the defending world champion in the halfpipe and slopestyle events, and she will also compete in the big air event while at the Olympics. Gu was born in the United States and her father is American, but in 2019 she decided that she would compete for China, where her mother was born. She called it "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help to promote the sport I love." 25 athletes to watch in the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 90 nations will be competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here are 25 we'll be keeping a close eye on when the Games start in February. Most of these athletes have starred at previous Olympics. Some are competing for the first time.