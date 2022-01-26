Eileen Gu, an 18-year-old freestyle skier, is the defending world champion in the halfpipe and slopestyle events, and she will also compete in the big air event while at the Olympics. Gu was born in the United States and her father is American, but in 2019 she decided that she would compete for China, where her mother was born. She called it "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help to promote the sport I love."
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

25 athletes to watch in the Beijing Winter Olympics

Updated 7:35 PM ET, Wed January 26, 2022

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 90 nations will be competing at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Here are 25 we'll be keeping a close eye on when the Games start in February. Most of these athletes have starred at previous Olympics. Some are competing for the first time.

Ester Ledecká (Czech Republic): Four years ago, Ledecká became the first athlete in history to compete in both snowboarding and alpine skiing in the same Olympics. And she won gold in both, winning the super-G skiing event and then following it up with a victory in parallel giant slalom. It had been 90 years since anyone claimed gold in two different sports at the same Winter Games. Now 26, Ledecká will try to make history in what is her third Olympics.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
Erin Jackson (United States): Jackson, the world's top-ranked speedskater in the 500 meters, stumbled at the US trials and failed to qualify for the Olympics. But the winner of that race, veteran Brittany Bowe, gave her spot to Jackson and said "no one's more deserving." Jackson, 29, said she was "grateful and humbled" by Bowe's kindness. It ended up working out for both skaters in the end; some nations returned their Olympic quota spots, opening up an extra spot that would allow both Jackson and Bowe to compete. Bowe, 33, already was set to race in the 1,000 and 1,500 meters.
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/International Skating Union/Getty Images
Johannes Høsflot Klæbo (Norway): Norway has dominated cross-country skiing in the Olympics. The most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, Marit Bjørgen, was a cross-country skier from Norway. But she retired after the 2018 Games, and now Klæbo will try to pick up where she left off. The 25-year-old had a great start in 2018, winning three golds in his Olympic debut in South Korea. He also won multiple titles at the most recent World Championships.
Federico Modica/NordicFocus/Getty Images