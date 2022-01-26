'Shelfies,' not selfies, provide personal insight and encourage bookshelf therapy

A 20-year virtual bookshelf
The 20 year bookshelf – Over the last two decades, I have sketched the spine of every book I've read (with the exception of many short children's books), making a personal bibliography of this virtual bookshelf. Most of these books I no longer possess, including the ones above, which span the period from teaching in Phoenix to writing a travel book in Dublin, Ireland.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Dublin to San Francisco.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
San Francisco to Bangkok, Thailand.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Bangkok, around the world for a year, and settling in New York.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Considering graduate school for comparative religion.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Trying to break into scripted television writing and then ending up at The New York Times.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Having a baby, writing travel stories.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Leaving the Times for the BBC.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
I like maps.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Reading real books to my first daughter.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Parenting.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Starting to write columns about wisdom.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Second daughter arrives.
A 20-year virtual bookshelf
Leaving New York and the BBC for Atlanta and CNN.