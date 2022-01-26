'Shelfies,' not selfies, provide personal insight and encourage bookshelf therapy

By David G. Allan, CNN

Updated 4:30 AM ET, Wed January 26, 2022

Over the last two decades, I have sketched the spine of every book I&#39;ve read (with the exception of many short children&#39;s books), making a personal bibliography of this virtual bookshelf. Most of these books I no longer possess, including the ones above, which span the period from teaching in Phoenix to writing a travel book in Dublin, Ireland.
The 20 year bookshelfOver the last two decades, I have sketched the spine of every book I've read (with the exception of many short children's books), making a personal bibliography of this virtual bookshelf. Most of these books I no longer possess, including the ones above, which span the period from teaching in Phoenix to writing a travel book in Dublin, Ireland.
Dublin to San Francisco.
San Francisco to Bangkok, Thailand.
Bangkok, around the world for a year, and settling in New York.
Considering graduate school for comparative religion.
Trying to break into scripted television writing and then ending up at The New York Times.
Having a baby, writing travel stories.
Leaving the Times for the BBC.
I like maps.
Reading real books to my first daughter.
Parenting.
Starting to write columns about wisdom.
Second daughter arrives.
Leaving New York and the BBC for Atlanta and CNN.
David G. Allan is the editorial director for CNN Travel, Style, Science and Wellness. This essay is part of a column called The Wisdom Project, to which you can subscribe here.