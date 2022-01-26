Looking for a different gift this year?
Sometimes it’s hard to look past the go-to flowers and chocolates when it comes to Valentine’s Day gifting. But it would behoove us to follow Cupid’s arrow to…Build-A-Bear’s online collections, actually! Because custom teddy company Build-A-Bear has a whole selection of red and pink stuffed buddies. It has a stuffed animal or Valentine’s Day teddy for everyone, whether you’re shopping for a romantic partner, a bestie or a child. What really puts these fuzzy little guys over the top is their heart-themed accessories and details. From a pretty bouquet bear to a hippo with a heart-shaped pizza, Build-A-Bear is a one-stop holiday shop.
And although a trip to the Build-A-Bear Workshop is a fun experience, you don’t actually have to hit the mall; Build-A-Bear is online, and it offers festive, web-only exclusives that are ready to ship off to your love.
Whoever you’re shopping for this Valentine’s Day, check out some of Build-A-Bear’s top gifts:
Romantic gifts
Stuffed animals make snuggly, sweet gifts for your beau or best gal.
Best substitute for flowers: Red Roses Bear Gift Set (buildabear.com)
This beautiful bear sells out every year, so order yours ASAP. The Red Roses Bear actually resembles a bouquet of soft red petals. Add a special touch with a voice recording or scent for a Valentine’s Day gift that will last far longer than flowers.
Fun gift for your guy: Loveable Lion Gift Set (buildabear.com)
There are so many amusing details to the Loveable Lion. He comes ready to celebrate the holiday with an “I love you” outfit (complete with satiny boxers) and plush champagne set. (Available online only).
Last-minute save: Gift Cards (price varies; buildabear.com)
If you forgot to pick up a gift, no problem. Stop into a Build-A-Bear store for a gift card, or simply order one online for instant delivery. Your love will get to experience the fun of creating their own stuffie from scratch.
Galentine’s gifts
Your bestie will go gaga over these cute stuffed pals.
Doggone adorable: Barkleigh™ Mixed Beary Seltzer Gift Set (buildabear.com)
Barkleigh™ the pup holds her own little seltzer as she kicks back to enjoy a relaxing Valentine’s Day in heart-themed jammies and fuzzy slippers. She’s the perfect snuggle buddy for a cozy night in. (Available online only).
For wine aficionado: Pawlette™ Wine O’Clock Gift Set (buildabear.com)
If your girlfriend likes a nice glass of red, this fuzzy buddy is for her! Pawlette the bunny comes with her own plush bottle of cabernet and a tiny wine glass wristie. Her shirt says it all: “It’s Wine O’Clock Somewhere.” Yeah it is, girl! (Available online only).
Just-for-fun present
Brighten anyone’s Valentine’s Day with a wildly cute gift.
Get some laughs: Heartwarming Hippo Pizza Gift Set (buildabear.com)
This plush hippo is enjoying a heart-shaped pizza pie — too cute! Heartwarming Hippo sports a tee that reads “Pizza Is My Valentine,” and we find that very relatable.
Spread some joy to your loved ones this year (because we could sure use it during another pandemic holiday). Build-A-Bear has all the Valentine’s Day cheer you need.