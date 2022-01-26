Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best coffee subscription, discounted Old Navy styles and savings on gift cards at Best Buy. All that and more below.

The Big Home Sale

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down more than 100,000 items (yes, you read that right) for the home at The Big Home Sale — from kitchen appliances and mattresses to towels, sheets and more — by up to 65%. There’s no code necessary to get the lower prices on top brands like Martha Stewart Collection, Ralph Lauren, Cuisinart and more. Browse through all the deals by Feb. 1 to score the savings, though you have until Feb. 14 to snag a deal on furniture and mattresses.

$50 From $45 at Best Buy

CNN

Savings on gift cards is almost like free money, and right now Best Buy is marking down a variety of $100 and $50 gift cards by $10 and $5, respectively. Scoop up savings on gift cards for Uber (which can be used for Uber Eats), Lyft, Chipotle, Southwest Airlines and more. Check out all the gift card deals here.

$5 off first subscription bag

Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle Coffee

Fans of a bold cup of joe, look no further than this deal on a subscription from Blue Bottle Coffee, our pick for best coffee subscription service following a jittery two months of comprehensive sampling. Now through Sunday, new subscribers get $5 off on their first subscription bag for all espresso coffees automatically applied at checkout. Every week, you’ll receive a bag of whole beans to grind up and sip on — when we tried Blue Bottle’s offerings, we loved nearly every single variety we tried. And freshness isn’t an issue either; each bag is sent from the brand’s roastery to your door no more than 48 hours after roasting. (Not to mention, shipping is free.)

20% off sitewide

Otterbox Otterbox

Whether you just splurged on a newly released phone or your old, reliable device needs a makeover, this OtterBox sale has everything you might need — including some extra savings. Right now everything from the brand is 15% off.

Obviously, OtterBox has thousands of cases to choose from, so it’s best to sort by device as you search for something to suit your personal style. (Otter + Pop and Viva Series cases are excluded from the sale.) In terms of screen protectors, choose from the Alpha Glass, Alpha Flex and Amplify series and opt for features including anti-glare and edge-to-edge protection. And as you look to power up, consider picking up a new wireless charger, car charger, power bank or even just an extra cable.

Extra 15% off clearance with code EXTRA

Old Navy Old Navy

Get new fashions for less from Old Navy’s Epic Clearance Sale, no code necessary. Thousands of items are up to 75% off, with some as low as $2.99, so you and the whole family can stay stylish this winter. Plus, when you use code EXTRA at checkout, you’ll get an additional 15% off clearance items for a total savings of up to 90% off.

More deals to shop

• Refurbished Apple Watches are mega on sale at Woot! right now, so if you’ve been thinking about giving one a try, now’s a great time.

• Protect the investment that is your smartphone with 20% off sitewide at Lifeproof.

• Save big on essentials for at-home toolboxes at Amazon, including utility knives, headlamps, wrenches and more.

• Shop the Storage Sale at Woot! for everything you need to get your home organized and in order.

• Take an extra 10% off last season’s winter styles in Moosejaw’s clearance section with the code CORNDOG.

• Treat your gums (and those between-the-teeth spaces) to the Philips Sonicare AirFloss interdental cleaner, now $49.99 over at Best Buy.

• Top Kindle reads are $4.99 or less on Amazon, so stock up on cozy books to curl up into.

• Ensure your home is at its safest with this highly rated radon detector, which is $99 — or $100 off — on Amazon right now.

• Scratch-and-dent Samsung phones are mega reduced on Woot! right now, so you can pick up a spare to have on hand.

Deals you may have missed

$40 $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a legal pad version for its lowest price ever.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and start from scratch.

Up to 50% off at Reebok

Reebok Nano Reebok

Kick up your heels for this deal on Reebok’s beloved Nano sneakers. The Nano X is 50% off, while the Nano X1 is 40% off when you use code NANOSTEAL at checkout for a limited time. These top training shoes for both men and women offer lightweight, responsive cushioning, stability and durable stretch to handle even your toughest days at the gym, so snag them in the colorway of your choosing for less while they’re on sale.

$99 $52.06 at Amazon

Tushy Tushy

Now’s the perfect time to take the plunge if you’ve been feeling bidet-curious. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company, is currently offering its Classic 2.0 model (the previous version of our pick for best bidet) for $52.06 at Amazon right now. The bidet itself is easy to install and fits snugly under your toilet seat. We found the adjustable nozzle and sleek aesthetic to be a bathroom game changer, and you can read our full review here.

$159.99 From $99.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Apple

Apple’s famed true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $179.99. In addition, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are down to $99.99 and still a great option for many.

$19.98 $15.98 at Amazon

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Wake up and save on our pick for best alarm clock, the Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock, back down to its all-time low price. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Winter Flash Event

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

As temperatures drop, so too do prices at Nordstrom Rack. This week, the retailer is hosting a Winter Flash Event featuring up to 65% off all the styles you need to look stylish in cold weather. Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Cole Haan, Free People, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes and accessories included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend all week scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

25% off sitewide with code CNN25

Thousand Fell Thousand Fell

Up the sustainability factor of your footwear with Thousand Fell. The brand makes chic sneakers from entirely recyclable and biodegradable materials — and now you can snag a pair of your own for even less. Use the exclusive code CNN25 to take 25% off sneakers sitewide. Best of all, once you’ve worn out your new kicks, you can return them to Thousand Fell to be recycled and receive a discount on your next pair.

$199.99 $134.95 at Amazon

Beats Solo 3 Benjamin Levin/CNN

Listen up: Our pick for best on-ear headphones, the Beats Solo 3, is on sale in a range of colors at Amazon. In our comprehensive test, we found their sound quality to be just as impressive as their looks, not to mention these cans are light and comfortable to wear. Pick up a pair in matte black, rose gold or citrus red before the price goes back up tomorrow.

$29.98 $19.98 at Amazon

Chamberlain

Up the intelligence of your garage with the myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control, now under $20 on Amazon. Our pick for best smart garage door controller, myQ can manage up to two garage doors, and the wireless hub makes it super easy to install. Not to mention, you’ll never be left wondering if you accidentally left the garage door open again.

5th Anniversary Sale

Sheertex

Rips and runs aren’t an issue with Sheertex’s virtually indestructible tights, and now you can stock up on pairs at the brand’s 5th Anniversary Sale for all your cold-weather fashion needs. Everything on the site is up to 50% off, making these tights an even better investment than usual. When we tried Sheertex for ourselves, we were impressed by the tights’ rip resistances and delighted by the range of styles available. Read more in our full review here.

End of Season Sale

Cuup The Balconette Cuup

If your lingerie drawer is in need of an upgrade, you won’t want to miss Cuup’s rare End of Season Sale, happening now. A range of the brand’s beloved bras is as low as $50 in a full rainbow of gorgeous hues, while bottoms are as low as $10. When we tried Cuup for ourselves, we found the line to be on point in terms of fit, comfort and sexiness, and thus well worth the investment. Read more in our full review here.

$69.99 $36.11 at Amazon

EarFun Air Amazon

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the black EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 15% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

20% off sitewide with code CNNVDAY

Aurate

Look no further than Aurate for all your Valentine’s Day gifting needs. The elegant-yet-trendy jewelry brand has a wide range of gorgeous pieces that are sure to delight a loved one, and right now, you can save on all of it with 20% off sitewide using the code CNNVDAY. This exclusive, early-access sale is available to Underscored readers a week before everyone else, so you can beat the rush and pick out the bling of your choice while it’s still in stock.

25% off sitewide

Moon Pod

Take your lounging out of this world with the Moon Pod, a zero-gravity, futuristic beanbag chair that feels akin to what we imagine floating on a cloud is like. Right now Moon Pod is taking 25% off its revolutionary seating sitewide. When we tried the Moon Pod for ourselves, we found the sitting experience to be utterly relaxing and, indeed, stress-reducing. It conforms to your body to provide maximum support, whether you’re upright or lying back — unlike a typical beanbag that just leaves you sunken into the floor. Not to mention, the Moon Pod’s bean-like shape and sleek, stretchy outer shell look aesthetically pleasing in any space.

$492 $362.98 at Amazon

Steelcase

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $362.98 — more than $100 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen in months — in select colors, including neutral Licorice.

The Big Storage & Org Event

If your New Year’s resolution is to get organized, Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest sale is for you. The Big Storage & Org Event features up to 25% off on storage solutions for every room in the house, from the kitchen to the closet. Prices start at just $2.25, so even the smallest organization projects are within reach.