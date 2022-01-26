The Winter Olympics have brought us legendary American champions (Apolo Ohno, Peggy Fleming, Bonnie Blair, Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn, Chloe Kim — the list goes on) and so many memorable moments (the 1980 Miracle on Ice hockey game; the women’s hockey team snagging gold in the sport’s female debut in 1988) and even salacious scandals (two words: Tonya. Harding.).

Now, as the 2022 Winter Games prepare to kick off in Beijing on Feb. 4, we’re ready to once again root Team USA on to victory. One easy way to show your support? Patriotic, Olympic-themed fashion. We found podium-worthy items ranging from the Ralph Lauren-designed socks that American athletes will sport during the closing ceremony to T-shirts, jerseys, hats, hoodies and more. In other words, get ready to strike Winter Games style gold.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Socks ($20; ralphlauren.com)

Show your national pride with these patriotic socks featuring the American flag. They’re the same style Team USA is set to wear during the closing ceremony of the Winter Games in Beijing and are made using yarn recycled from plastic bottles.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Fleece Hoodie ($148; ralphlauren.com)

Featuring a Team USA graphic on the front and the official US Olympic team logo on the arm, this lightweight fleece hoodie made with recycled polyester comes in navy, gray and white and is perfect for viewing parties.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Striped Wool Beanie ($88; ralphlauren.com)

Show your Olympic spirit all winter long with this red, white and blue striped wool beanie that features a fun pom-pom as well as the official US Olympic team logo patch.

Polo Ralph Lauren Team USA Polo Bear Tee ($79.50; ralphlauren.com)

Gear up for the Winter Olympics in this sweet, long-sleeve, 100% cotton T-shirt adorned with Ralph Lauren’s iconic Polo Bear, playfully suited up in Team USA’s opening ceremony uniform.

Polo Ralph Lauren Baby Ecofast Pure Team USA Polo Bear Bodysuit ($35; ralphlauren.com)

Your little one can match Mom with this adorable navy cotton/jersey bodysuit featuring the Polo Bear in Team USA’s Olympic uniform. Get it in newborn, three-, six- or nine-month sizes.

Skims Olympic Capsule Flag Socks ($18; skims.com)

This Olympics capsule collection from Skims was created in support and celebration of the female athletes competing in this year’s games. These particular socks would add a little retro flair to any workout or casual outfit.

Skims Olympic Capsule Cozy Knit Jogger ($98; skims.com)

What’s a Skims collection without a cozy sweatpant? This one comes in Skims’ signature ultra-soft knit with “Team USA” embroidered on the front.

Fanatics Team USA 2022 Winter Olympics Beijing Year of the Tiger Pin ($9.99; fanatics.com)

Commemorate the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing with this metal Year of the Tiger pin, perfect for attaching to lapels, backpacks, caps and more.

Fanatics Team USA Hockey Nike Youth 2022 Winter Olympics Collection Jersey ($119.99; fanatics.com)

Young hockey fans will be ready to cheer on Team USA in Nike’s jersey that comes with mesh inserts and bold graphics.

Fanatics Team USA Women’s 2022 Winter Olympics V-Neck Pullover Hoodie ($64.99; fanatics.com)

Whether you’re attending a Winter Games watch party, cozying up on the couch at home or just want to show your support for America’s top athletes, this red Team USA hoodie will keep you warm — and stylish.

G2T USA Curling T-Shirt ($17.85, originally $18.85; amazon.com)

Show your support for the winter sport of curling, played on an ice rink with brooms and curling rocks, with this patriotic graphic-print T-shirt, available in 10 colors, from black to green to pink.

Outerstuff Youth Team USA Ski Jump Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($29.99; nordstrom.com)

Kids will leap at the chance to root for the US ski jump team with this Olympic-themed navy long-sleeve T-shirt. Made of 100% cotton, it’s soft, officially licensed and, most importantly, red, white and blue.

Nike Men’s USA Hockey Team Swoosh Performance Flex Hat ($27.99; nordstrom.com)

As the US hockey teams hit the ice in Beijing, show your fandom with this Nike Dri-Fit cap that features a stretch-yet-structured fit and bold red, white and blue patch.

Outerstuff Youth Team USA Figure Skating Scattered Swatch Long-Sleeve T-Shirt ($29.99; nordstrom.com)

Is your child a big fan of Nathan Chen or Mariah Bell? Figure skating takes center stage with this colorful cotton long-sleeve T-shirt supporting the sport and Team USA.

Nike Women’s Black Team USA Performance Long-Sleeve Crop Top ($44.99; nordstrom.com)

Celebrate Team USA in chic style with Nike’s long-sleeve crop top that’s made with moisture-wicking Dri-Fit technology. Officially licensed in bold, yet simple, black and white, it’s equally at home in the gym or at your Winter Olympics viewing party.

Fanatics Men’s Team USA 2022 Winter Olympics Long-Sleeve T-shirt ($39.99; nordstrom.com)

Sure, this cotton Nike long-sleeve T-shirt is perfect for cheering on Team USA during the 2022 Winter Olympics, with the year emblazoned in red, white and blue on the back. But we suspect you’ll be wearing this American flag-inspired style long after the closing ceremony ends.

Fanatics Men’s Team USA 2022 Winter Olympics Striped Mountain T-Shirt ($27.99; nordstrom.com)

Pay homage to the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Team USA with this royal blue T-shirt that sports a way-cool snow-capped mountain graphic. Snowboarding, skiing and Nordic combined? Bring it all on.