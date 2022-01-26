Now more than ever before, the winter months can feel especially dreary and confining. If you’re looking forward to spring’s warmth, freedom and brightness, you can get a head start by prepping your wardrobe for the season — and Athleta has everything you need, thanks to its new arrivals for spring.
At first glance, Athleta seems like a performance lifestyle brand, but it’s ultimately so much more than that. These pieces help women unlock their limitless potential by carrying them through their whole day, whether their day takes them to the gym, to a meeting or to or even to an impromptu meet-up with friends. They’re also designed to last for years and aim to fit every body with size-inclusive options from XXS to 3X.
Among Athleta’s versatile selection right now (which, by the way, is now also available in Canada), you’ll find The Spring Edit, which includes the brand’s top picks for the season. Everything there is comfy, stylish and adaptive enough for all different occasions. Check out a few fan favorites below — and always make sure to check out the Athleta site for unexpected opportunities to save! Shh, you didn’t hear it from us.
Elation Flare Pant ($99; athleta.gap.com)
The flare trend is back in full swing, so if you’re looking to do an overhaul of your skinny pants collection, let these Elation Flare leggings be your first purchase. They’ve earned over 100 5-star ratings because of their super-soft fabric, thick three-layer waistband and hidden back pocket. They also come in tall or petite lengths, so you won’t need to get them hemmed. “These things were a dream come true,” one reviewer writes. “It’s impossible to find flare yoga pants that are high quality and comfortable, but Athleta did it.”
Coaster Luxe V-Neck Sweatshirt ($79; athleta.gap.com)
“This is the softest sweatshirt I have ever felt. Oversized and perfect with leggings,” one reviewer raves about the Coaster Luxe sweatshirt. That said, others commented on how easy it is to dress up, thanks to the V-shaped neckline, dropped sleeves and slit hem. Additional noteworthy features include comfy thumbholes and a brushed interior fabric that’s so dreamy, some customers have worn this piece to bed.
Purana Wrap Sweatshirt ($89; athleta.gap.com)
This wrap sweatshirt offers style in the front with its draped silhouette, irregular hem and scoop neck — but it’s still all about comfort with its built-in hood and unbelievably soft Nirvana fabric. You could probably get away with wearing it on Zoom calls, but it’s breathable enough for workouts and practical enough for running errands too (especially since it has hidden pockets on either side). Finally, you can get it in upward of 10 colors and a huge range of sizes, including tall and petite. No wonder it’s earned over 2,000 reviews!
Conscious Cut Out Crop ($69; athleta.gap.com)
Wear the Conscious Cut Out Crop as a bra or without one, all thanks to its built-in support. (In fact, even DD cups can enjoy low-impact activities in this top.) The fabric is buttery soft and breathable enough for movement, but the side cutouts, racerback straps and keyhole back mean you can also pair it with jeans and hit the town. This one comes in a few springy colors and sizes that range from XXS to 3X.