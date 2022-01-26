US Embassy in China asks State Department to let diplomats leave over Covid restrictions

Beijing (CNN) The US diplomatic mission in China has formally requested the State Department grant American diplomats "authorized departure," allowing them and their families to leave the country amid increasingly strict Covid-19 containment measures, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The request has not yet been approved by the State Department, according to the sources, who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity.

An "authorized departure" gives employees and families in the United States embassy and consulates the option to leave China for a period of time until they feel safe to return, but is not a mandatory evacuation under an "ordered departure."

China is one of the few places in the world still adhering to a zero-Covid strategy, in which it aims to stamp out all cases within its borders.

Since the arrival of Omicron, authorities have seen several outbreaks across the country, prompting local officials to implement mass testing, strict lockdowns, contact tracing and new restrictions on movement. In some cities, people caught in snap lockdowns have been forced to spend days in office buildings and shopping malls until everybody inside tested negative.

