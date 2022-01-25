Skin whitening: What is it, what are the risks and who profits?

By Meera Senthilingam, Pallabi Munsi and Vanessa Offiong, CNN

Updated 12:25 AM ET, Tue January 25, 2022

This story is part of 'White lies', a series by CNN's As Equals investigating skin whitening practices worldwide to expose the underlying drivers of colorism, the industry that profits from it and the cost to individuals and communities. For information about how CNN As Equals is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

Skin whitening is the use of cosmetic products or services to reduce the amount of melanin, or pigment, in the skin to make it appear lighter.
It's a big industry and predominantly targets women of color in every region of the world, with the Asia-Pacific region being the most lucrative.
The practice dates back centuries, has many names -- skin lightening, whitening, bleaching -- and has a range of cultural origins depending on the region. But the trend is ultimately rooted in colorism and the fact that in many cultures, lighter skin is associated with beauty and better prospects in terms of employment, marriage and social standing.
Find out more about the global skin whitening market, the culture of colorism promoting it, the industry behind these products and the effect they can have on your health.

The global skin whitening market

Skin whitening: The global market

The global market for skin whitening was estimated at $8 billion in 2020 -- and projected to increase by nearly half that within six years.

Source: StrategyR

Women account for almost 80% of sales worldwide.

Source: Future Market Insights

Creams dominate the market and are estimated to reach $6.6 billion by 2027.

Source: Grand View Research Research and Markets

The Asia-Pacific market accounted for over half of global revenue in 2018 and is expected to grow the most, with China being among the fastest growing markets globally.

Source: Grand View Research StrategyR

India A 2018 study in Mumbai, India, found 54% of respondents had used skin whitening products at some point, and 38% were using them at the time.

Source: Frontiers in Public Health

Africa Study estimates for the percentage of women that bleach their skin in four countries in Africa

Source: International Journal of Women's Dermatology

Middle East Estimates for the percentage of women that use skin-whitening products in Saudi Arabia and Jordan

Source: International Journal of Women's Dermatology

Latin America The practice of blanqueamiento, or whitening, for a better standing in society is deeply rooted across Latin America.

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica

Read More

The culture behind skin whitening

Lighter skin has long been linked to wealth and status, in some regions due to manual laborers working out in the sun while the wealthy stayed indoors. In others, experts blame colonialism, slavery and globalization.
Colorism and light-skin privilege have led to disparities in every region of the world, in everything from social treatment to marriageability, education, employment and even, in the US, prison sentencing.

Skin whitening: The culture

US Skin color preferences go back to slavery, when lighter-skinned people who were enslaved were likely to be related to their master and favored to work indoors, while darker-skinned people were sent to the fields.

Source: National Conference for Community and Justice

slavery

US Research shows Hispanic people with darker skin tones are more likely to say they have experienced discrimination because of their race or ethnicity than those with lighter skin tones.

Source: Pew Research Center

discrimination

Jamaica Experts suggest Jamaican society is divided by a "color-based classification of race" in which there are white, brown and black groups, which to some degree correlate with upper, middle and working class.

color-based classification

Asia Research shows the marketing of skin care products across Asia portrays 'good skin' as smooth and white.

Source: The Association for Consumer Research

'good skin'

Japan The fair-skinned ideal of beauty in Japan is illustrated in the Japanese proverb: "A white complexion is powerful enough to hide seven faults," meaning fair skin compensates for unattractive features.

fair-skinned ideals

Sudan In Sudan, skin bleaching is a common practice with women using homemade mixtures full of unknown and often harmful chemical ingredients.

homemade mixtures

Africa Because lighter skin remains desirable in South Africa, Rwanda and Ghana -- where skin whitening products are banned -- illegal, black-market sales persist.

black market

Toxic skin whitening ingredients

Skin whitening products often contain ingredients that are toxic when used cosmetically for long durations and without medical guidance as they have the ability not just to damage your skin but cause life-threatening ailments.
The chemicals used to lighten skin vary greatly worldwide and are constantly evolving, with antioxidants such as glutathione, as well as vitamin C and collagen now available to inject -- most of which are unproven and often unsafe.