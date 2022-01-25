Utah teacher sues school district for retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment among 5th-grade students

(CNN) A teacher in Utah is suing her former employer after she said it retaliated against her for reporting sexual harassment among her students, according to court documents filed last week.

Kathryn Moore is suing Utah's Park City School District "for violations of Title IX" and "state breach of contract," according to the suit filed in the 3rd District Court for Summit County, Utah.

The school district superintendent said in an email to CNN that the district is "unable to comment on either pending litigation or personnel matters."

Moore was hired as a temporary employee for the 2020-2021 school year for Parley's Park Elementary School, according to the lawsuit.

The school serves about 600 students and is roughly 33 miles east of Salt Lake City.

