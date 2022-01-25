A baby is killed during an Atlanta gunfight -- the 3rd child shot in city this year

(CNN) A stray bullet killed a 6-month-old infant as two people were shooting at each other in western Atlanta on Monday -- the third time a child has been shot in the city this year -- officials said.

It was also at least the second fatal shooting involving a stray bullet in the Atlanta area in nine days.

Police are trying to determine the identities of the two shooters involved in Monday's shooting, Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said in a news conference on Monday. No arrests have been reported.

"We will continue to work throughout the night to find resolution for (the baby's) family," Bryant said.

