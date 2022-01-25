Teenagers make history for Iran and Kenya at Australian Open

(CNN) While the superstars of the main tour inevitably attract the majority of the attention at this year's Australian Open, two young women have made history in the junior tournament.

Iran's Meshkat al-Zahra Safi and Kenya's Angella Okutoyi have both reached historic milestones at the first grand slam of the year and have been inspiring the next generation of talent.

On Sunday, Okutoyi became the first girl from Kenya to win a grand slam juniors match and she is showing no signs of slowing down.

After beating Australian Zara Larke in three sets on Tuesday, she is now the first Kenyan to reach the third round of a grand slam in any singles event.

"I am happy to represent my country and everyone back home. It gives me motivation and I believe it gives Kenyan kids motivation to believe they can do it," she said after her win.

