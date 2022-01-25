Lauren Ghazal, PhD, is a board-certified family nurse practitioner in New York and a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. The views expressed here are her own. View more Opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Ask any nurse in the United States -- there are more than 4 million of us -- "How are you doing?" and the answer will be the same: "Nurses are not OK." After nearly two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has upended us.

I know this firsthand. I am a family nurse practitioner as well as a researcher. Over the past few months as Omicron cases have spiked, my colleagues and I have been stretched to our limits.

I see patients of all ages and from all walks of life, many of whom don't have a primary care provider. I help them manage multiple aspects of Covid -- testing, vaccination, treatment -- in addition to filling in those gaps in primary care. Right now, there are no simple and quick health care visits, and there aren't enough nurses to take care of the need. It has been heartbreaking to turn patients away because of the lack of available appointments.

But for many of the patients I treat, the reality of the pandemic today may feel better than it did in 2020. We have vaccines and booster shots, better treatment plans and a much more abundant supply of masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE). Much of the public, for better or worse, has found an equilibrium of living life while trying to mitigate the risk of contagion.

Inside the hospitals and clinics where I work, however, the reality is much different. For nurses, 2022 can often feel far grimmer than what we experienced at the start of the pandemic. We have vaccines and more PPE now, yes, but being on the front lines of waves of infections has carried an extreme physical and emotional burden that's leading to immense burnout.