Ukraine 'will not accept' concessions to Russia, Foreign Minister says

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) Ukraine "will not allow anyone to impose any concessions on us" as part of efforts to de-escalate the threat of conflict with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNN in an exclusive interview Tuesday.

"If anyone makes a concession on Ukraine, behind Ukraine's back, first, we will not accept that. We will not be in the position of the country that picks up the phone, hears the instruction of the big power and follows it," said Kuleba.

"We paid a lot -- including 15,000 lives of our citizens -- to secure the right to decide our own future, our own destiny," he insisted.

Ukraine has warned that Russia is trying to destabilize the country ahead of any planned military invasion. Western powers have repeatedly warned Russia against further aggressive moves against Ukraine.

