According to the US Travel Association, “National Plan for Vacation Day” — which is held annually on the last Tuesday of January — is meant to encourage Americans to plan their vacation days at the start of the year. The day aims to “highlight the importance of taking time off to travel.”

Even after two years of living through the Covid-19 pandemic with people experiencing high levels of burnout, data compiled by the US Travel Association says Americans still aren’t using the vacation days they’re entitled to. According to the group, American workers left an average of more than four days on the table last year — or 29% of their paid time off. In fact, just one-quarter of Americans used all of their earned time off in 2021.

So, with National Plan for Vacation Day here, it’s a good time to reset, review your options and get planning. And thankfully, there are plenty of travel deals out there to get you inspired and start thinking about how you want to use your time off this year.

Keep in mind that rules and restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic are changing often. If you feel comfortable traveling right now, be sure to keep an eye on the regulations at your destination to ensure you’re still able to travel as your vacation draws near.

Here are some of the best deals we’ve seen so far this National Plan for Vacation Day.

The online travel agent Priceline is offering discounts for National Plan for Vacation Day. The booking service is offering 10% off Express Deal hotels, flights and rental cars — including some of the best hotels for families. In order to trigger the 10% discount when you’re booking, use the promo code VACA2022.

There’s a maximum savings of $50 per booking, and the offer is valid until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 25. Additionally, the terms state that the coupon is not valid for flight bookings made on the Priceline app.

For one day only to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day, Omni Hotels & Resorts is offering additional benefits for travelers. On Jan. 25, the first 250 guests to book with Omni will receive a complimentary room upgrade, subject to availability and valid only for leisure stays.

Additionally, for all bookings made directly with Omni via its website or phone number on Jan. 25, the chain will donate five meals to Feeding America through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative that fights to end hunger in the country.

Omni Hotels & Resorts has properties around the US, Canada and Mexico. For example, the Omni Amelia Island Resort in Florida, Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Palm Springs and Omni Cancun Hotel & Villas could all be good options for a vacation later this year.

Doha-based Qatar Airways is encouraging Americans to book their vacation this year to a bucket-list destination like the Maldives, Seychelles and beyond. As part of its National Plan for Vacation Day sale, you can book a round-trip fare from the US to many destinations for as little as $570. You must book travel by Jan. 31, and travel by April 30, 2022.

Here are some example fares that Qatar Airways is offering:

Boston (BOS) to Dubai (DXB) for $570 round trip

Houston (IAH) to Beirut (BEY) for $640 round trip

Atlanta (ATL) to Nairobi (NBO) for $670 round trip

New York (JFK) to Istanbul (IST) for $690 round trip

Qatar flies from 12 US cities, including Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Philadelphia (PHL), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA) and Washington, DC (IAD).

For Jan. 25 only, United Airlines is offering one-way fares for as little as $39. Or, as little as 3,900 miles one way if you’re looking to use your miles (plus taxes and fees).

Here are some sample one-way itineraries with tickets as low as $39 or 3,900 miles:

Boston (BOS) to New York (EWR)

Burbank (BUR) to San Francisco (SFO)

Cleveland (CLE) to Washington, DC (IAD)

New York (EWR) to Richmond (RIC)

Las Vegas (LAS) to San Francisco (SFO)

Houston (IAH) to New Orleans (MSY)

According to the terms of the deal, the low fares are only valid for one-way domestic tickets. The lowest fares are also in basic economy, which means you won’t get some perks you’re used to like checked luggage and seat selection. Eligible travel must be completed between Feb. 7 and May 18, 2022.

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the day as more deals become available.

