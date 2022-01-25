If getting out of bed is your least favorite part of the day, Casper’s latest cozy innovation was made just for you. The beloved mattress and bedding brand has just launched its Snoozewear collection of “dreamy wearables” that promises to “let you take the comfort of your bed throughout your home.”

The collection is made up of the three lounge items: the luxe Snoozewear Blanket Robe, Snoozewear Slippers and Snoozewear Sleep Mask, which were made to maximize the cozy factor of your home during the winter months and beyond. So get comfy, and read on for a complete breakdown of the new launches.

$169 at Casper

Snoozewear Blanket Robe Casper

The Snoozewear Blanket Robe is somewhere between a puffy down jacket and a cozy comforter, with a 100% cotton shell and 100% poly fill. It’s available in three unisex sizes (small, medium and large) and three colors: white, indigo and Oatmilk.

I ordered a small — I’m 5’4” and wear a size 6/8 — and found it to be pretty engulfing. When I sat on my couch it fell around me like a blanket. I could tuck my legs up underneath without needing any additional covers. And to wear the robe over a pair of joggers and a T-shirt is to feel like you’re wrapped in an extremely luxurious duvet. Particularly if you’re somewhere that gets cold in winter, you’ll finally feel warm again as you tuck your chilly hands into this voluminous blanket coat’s pockets.

According to Casper, that’s the whole point of the Snoozewear range.

“Our Snoozewear collection was influenced by Casper’s cozy duvets and thoughtfully crafted to take the comfort of your bed with you throughout your home. Each piece offers functionality, versatility and cozy aesthetics,” said Liz Boscacci, Casper’s director of product development in a press release. “Leveraging insights from Casper Labs, our award-winning R&D team, and our community of users, we designed this collection to showcase luxurious comfort and performance that champions rest and encourages self-care and wellness.”

$49 at Casper

Snoozewear Sleep Mask Casper

The Snoozewear Sleep Mask features a thick band of material that wraps around your head (and promises not to leave a dent in your hair), differentiating it from some of the more traditional silk and satin masks we’ve tested in the past. It’s made from stretchy, soft and breathable materials: The front panel is 100% cotton with memory foam fill, and the back band boasts a comfy cotton/poly/spandex blend ribbed jersey material.

The mask isn’t too tight, but has enough grip to stay in place, and its size means that every bit of light gets blocked out — we tested it mid-day, of course — as does all noise; the mask also covers your ears. Right now, the mask is only available in indigo and is one size fits all.

$59 at Casper

Snoozewear Slippers Casper

We didn’t get a chance to try the Snoozewear Slippers for ourselves, but if the other items in the Snoozewear collection are any indication, they’ll envelope your feet in softness and warmth. According to Casper, the unisex slippers combine a soft foam insole with a durable microsuede outsole for maximum cushioning and comfort around the house. They also feature a silicone grip pattern on the bottom to prevent slipping on slick floors and are available in four sizes.