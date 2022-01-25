Allbirds’ cult-favorite shoes have won a ton of fans since they debuted, thanks to their sustainable materials, breathability and super-comfy all-day wear. With styles ranging from the flagship Wool Runners, made from cozy merino wool and machine-washable, to the eucalyptus-fibered Tree Runners, there’s a model to go from walking in the city to heading out on a trail run.

But the brand’s great shoes just got even better: Allbirds announced that it’s lowering the price of its Tree Dashers, the brand’s first-ever running shoe in men’s and women’s fits, from $125 to $99 to make way for new launches. That means that the Tree Dasher likely won’t be restocked, so you should snag this clearance price while your preferred size and colorway are still available.

Allbirds Tree Dasher 79% off Allbirds Tree Dashers Allbirds The Tree Dasher, Allbirds' first foray into running shoes that launched in 2020, is being marked down to make way for new launches from the cult-favorite sneaker brand. $125 $99 at Allbirds

The knit trainers are made from eucalyptus and boast a carbon-negative midsole spun from sugarcane. Performance-wise, they’re breathable and cushioned with a lightweight flexibility — and best of all, they come in a ton of colors so you can choose one (or two) to go with your favorite workout outfits.

They also have a couple of genius details built in, per our reviewer: There’s a ZQ merino wool heel lining and embroidered eyelets that are designed to keep your foot steadily in place and provide more support. Those little things made a big difference when it came to her experience wearing the shoes.

The price reduction takes effect today, Jan. 25, so if you’ve been waiting for a chance to pick up a pair, now’s the time.