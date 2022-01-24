New York state supreme court judge strikes down mask mandate

(CNN) A state supreme court judge struck down New York state's mask mandate Monday, ruling that the governor and NY State Department of Health did not have the authority to enact such a mandate without approval from the State Legislature.

In an opinion released Monday, Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker argued that because New York was no longer under a state of emergency at the time the mask mandate was announced, the governor and health commissioner did not have the additional authority to order such a mandate, adding the mandate is now unenforceable.

In March 2021, New York's state legislature passed a bill limiting the governor's ability to issue emergency orders. In December, amid a new Omicron wave emerging, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a temporary mask mandate that required New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.

"While the intentions of Commissioner Bassett and Governor Hochul appear to be well aimed squarely at doing what they believe is the right to protect the citizens of New York State, they must take their case to the State Legislature," Rademaker wrote. "Should the State Legislature, representative of and voted into office by the citizens of New York, after publicly informed debate, decide to enact laws requiring face coverings in schools and other public places then the Commissioner would likely be well grounded in properly promulgated and enacted rules to supplement such laws."

Hochul said she was working to reverse the decision immediately.

Read More