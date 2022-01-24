3 Maryland firefighters dead, 1 in serious condition after partial building collapse

(CNN) Three firefighters died and one was in serious condition after responding to a two-alarm fire at a vacant row home in Baltimore on Monday, Fire Chief Niles Ford said at a news conference.

Four firefighters inside the burning home became trapped when the building partially collapsed, according to a tweet from Ford.

One firefighter was immediately pulled out and transferred to the University of Maryland Medical Center's Shock Trauma Center, where he was in serious condition, Niles said at the news conference, while three others remained trapped inside the structure.

Two of the firefighters were taken to the Shock Trauma Center, where they were pronounced dead, Niles said. The fourth firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire chief identified the three deceased firefighters as Baltimore City Fire Department Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo.

