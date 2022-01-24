LA school district will require students to wear better masks for classes and sports

(CNN) Starting Monday, students and staff in the nation's second-largest school district will be required to wear non-cloth masks that have a nose wire, including while participating in athletic activities, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) announced.

Schools will provide surgical-style masks for students and employees who need them and they can only be removed while eating and drinking, according to the LAUSD.

Weekly testing for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, will continue at least through February. Those identified as close contacts will be allowed to remain on campus as long as they are asymptomatic and participate in weekly testing.

"In-school cases rates dropped 7% since our baseline testing and current rates of students and staff are half of those in the general community due to the safety measures in place," said Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly in the announcement. "We continue to be diligent and agile in creating the safest learning environments."

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidelines to recommend people "wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently." The agency described well-fitting respirators approved by the National Institute of Occupational Safety & Health, such as N95 masks, as offering "the highest level of protection."