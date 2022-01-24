Mad Medvedev rails at 'stupid' bathroom break rule

(Reuters) Australian Open favourite Daniil Medvedev labelled the tennis tour's bathroom break rule as "stupid" after rowing with the chair umpire about freshening up during his sweaty fourth round win over Maxime Cressy on Monday.

Russian Medvedev barked at French chair umpire Renaud Lichtenstein over the recently updated rule which limits players to a maximum of three minutes off the court, with an additional two if they opt for a change of clothes.

After closing out a tough 6-2 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 win over American Cressy on a sweltering day at Margaret Court Arena, the second seed said players needed more leeway to freshen up on days of extreme heat.

"The thing is that I know that in the 35 (degree) heat, when you're playing in the sun, I'm going to want to change after two sets because you're going to get wet," he told reporters.

"I'm going to want to change my shorts, underneath my shorts, my socks, my shoes. You need like a good four minutes to do it, and my body wanted to pee after the first set.

