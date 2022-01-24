Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting its capital, Abu Dhabi, early Monday, following a deadly drone attack on the city a week ago.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Defense said, "its air defense has intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the terrorist Houthi group."

"The attack did not result in any casualties, as the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the Emirate of Abu Dhabi," the statement added.

The ministry said it is "ready to deal with any threats, and that it takes all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks."

At around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, witnesses in Abu Dhabi said they heard the sounds of explosions and saw what they described as fireballs in the sky.