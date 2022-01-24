AFCON: Underdog Comoros will have to face Cameroon without a recognized goalkeeper

(CNN) Comoros' progress to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages has been the feel-good storyline of the tournament so far.

The tiny island nation, Africa's fourth smallest country and ranked 132nd in FIFA's world rankings, stunned heavyweight Ghana 3-2 in the final group stage game to book its place in the round of 16.

Comoros' reward for that historic win is a date with AFCON host Cameroon -- another of the continent's giants -- and if that didn't sound difficult enough already, it will have to do so without a recognized goalkeeper.

With first choice goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina already out injured, Comoros' two back up keepers -- Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni -- have since been forced to isolate after returning positive Covid-19 tests.

There had been hope that Ahamada would in be able to play after then returning a negative test on Saturday, but the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) protocols stipulate that players must wait at least five days after a positive test before taking another.

