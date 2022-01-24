Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means there’s no better time to make your holiday to-do list and check it twice. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner reservation or searching for that perfect sentimental card, you can’t go wrong with a meaningful gift she’s sure to remember for years to come.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorite gifts that are perfect for showing someone just how much you love them. Need some more ideas? Check out our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for him, jewelry gifts and lingerie gifts.

Valentine’s Day home gifts for her

Bouqs Love You Forever Flowers (starting at $54; bouqs.com)

Bouqs Love You Forever Flowers Bouqs

Roses are a classic, romantic flower option for Valentine’s Day — but this bouquet is anything but ordinary. A mix of three different types of roses — campanella, free spirit and star blush roses — it’s a total showstopper. And the best part? No need to worry about schlepping around delicate flowers. Simply schedule a delivery, choose from two different vases (or don’t opt for one at all), and you’re good to go.

Esme Glassware (starting at $12.50; westelm.com)

Esme Glassware West Elm

For the entertainer in your life, these rose-tinted glasses are perfectly romantic and an ideal complement to any bar cart or home bar setup. Pair with a bottle of your giftee’s favorite wine for a simple yet super thoughtful gift.

Our Place Always Pan ($145; fromourplace.com)

Always Pan Our Place

The Always Pan, which we absolutely love, is as useful as it is beautiful, acting as a nonstick pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet and more.

Artifact Uprising Layflat Photo Album (starting at $152; artifactuprising.com)

Artifact Uprising Layflat Photo Album Nordstrom

For anyone who loves a sentimental gift, you can’t go wrong with a photo album. This luxe option features ultra-thick, seamless pages that you can endlessly customize with your favorite memories. It’s the perfect way to remember and relive your favorite experiences, travels or people.

Bearaby Cotton Napper (starting at $249; bearaby.com)

Bearaby Cotton Napper Bearaby

One of our favorite weighted blankets on the market, this organic cotton option is incredibly soft and so chic. Weighted blankets have been shown to help people sleep more deeply, and wake up feeling even more rested and revitalized — who doesn’t want that? It’s available in six different colors and three weight options.

100 Dates Bucket List Scratch Poster Amazon

If you’re more of an experiences over physical gifts type of person, this scratch-off poster is the perfect way to keep track of your favorite dates and get inspired to do new and different things. Each of the 100 boxes can be scratched off once you’ve done the activity together, and range from simple dates like baking a cake to more daring ones like going on a hot air balloon ride.

Urban Stems The Serena ($105; urbanstems.com)

Urban Stems The Serena Urban Stems

For those who lack a green thumb, dried flowers are a great option. Not only are they way easier to take care of, they’ll last for way longer — up to a couple months! This dramatic ivory and cream bouquet comes with a gorgeous gold vase, so it’s ready to be displayed. You also have the option of adding on additional little gifts like gummies, olive oil or candles.

SMEG Retro Style Stand Mixer ($499.95; amazon.com)

SMEG Retro Style Stand Mixer SMEG

This retro-style stand mixer from iconic kitchen-brand SMEG is perfect for anyone who loves to bake, or is looking to get into baking! A stand mixer can be a huge timesaver in the kitchen, and it’s a perfect statement piece to keep on your counter.

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set ($269; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set Brooklinen

While it’s a total splurge, high-quality bedding is worth every penny — especially when it’s as good as Brooklinen bedding. Our pick for the softest linen sheets on the market are both cool enough for the coming summer months and great at insulating heat through the winter. Plus there’s plenty of pretty colors and prints to choose from.

Infinity Photo Display (starting at $19; westelm.com)

Infinity Photo Display West Elm

If you’re looking for a gift that puts your most special photos on display, we love the modern yet timeless look of these brass infinity frames. Order one or more, add your photo or photos, and you’ll have a perfect keepsake that will complement a whole range of decor styles.

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine ($799.95, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Jason Perlow/CNN Underscored

For the coffee-loving valentine you really want to spoil, there’s no gift they’ll ever use as much as an espresso maker — and this option from Philips (which we named the best super-automatic espresso machine on the market) has everything you could ask for. The automatic design and intuitive touch display make this perfect for anyone who wants delicious espresso drinks without any hassle. When compared to other espresso machines, it’s way simpler to use and get the hang of — plus you have just as many drink options.

Valentine’s Day fashion gifts for her

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops (starting at $75; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops Mejuri

Shopping for Valentine’s Day jewelry can be tough, but these croissant hoops are a perfect option for just about anyone. They’re timeless yet trendy, versatile and (since they’re vermeil) available for just $75.

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas ($65; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas Nordstrom

A bestselling Nordstrom product, these cozy, ultra-soft pajamas will please just about any woman you’re shopping for.

Brooklinen Waffle Robe ($88.20, originally $98; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Waffle Robe Brooklinen

Make cozy season all year long with this waffle robe that’s light enough for summer but warm enough to lounge around the house all winter too.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant ($98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant Lululemon

We named these leggings the best workout leggings of the year, and for good reason. Lightweight yet opaque, the Align’s buttery-soft feel and the stretchiness it offered were like no other legging we tested.

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set ($198; lunya.co)

Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set Lunya

Made of machine-washable silk, this oversized T-shirt and shorts set is just about the comfiest pajamas we’ve ever tried.

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper (starting at $119.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper Nordstrom

Uggs are back in a huge way, and these particular slippers are ideal for stomping around the house and even outdoor errands due to its thick rubber sole.

JW Pei Gabbi Vegan Leather Bag ($79.99; amazon.com)

JW Pei Gabbi Vegan Leather Bag Amazon

This trendy purse is everywhere right now, so it’s a great gift option for the fashionista in your life with particular taste (chances are, she knows celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have been wearing it). We love how practical the size of the purse is, and the fact that it really is a statement piece — simply add to any outfit for extra drama and style.

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace ($27.75, originally $35; etsy.com)

CaitlynMinimalist Minimalist Name Necklace Etsy

Make her feel extra-special this year with this personalized minimalist name necklace, which you can get in rose gold, 18-karat gold or sterling silver

Reformation Mylah Fit & Flare Dress ($218; nordstrom.com)

Reformation Mylah Fit & Flare Dress Nordstrom

One way to spice up a Valentine’s Day date night? Surprise her with the perfect dress to wear. This stunning red option features puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a fit-and-flare silhouette. Not only is it perfect for the holiday, it’s a timeless dress that she’s going to treasure for years to come.

Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong ($46; nordstrom.com)

Oh La La Cheri Valentine Soft Cup Babydoll Chemise & G-String Thong Nordstrom

If you’re looking to spark some romance this Valentine’s Day, lingerie is the way to go. This adorable set is sexy while still being super comfortable to wear. It’s available in seven different colors, all of which are available at a great price of under $50.

Free People Fleece Jacket ($168; nordstrom.com)

Free People Fleece Jacket Nordstrom

For a gift that’s equal parts romantic and practical, this chic fleece jacket is one of our cold weather must-haves. It’s incredibly comfortable and warm, and perfect for throwing over any outfit.

Sleeper The Weekend Chic Set ($168, originally $240; the-sleeper.com)

Sleeper The Weekend Chic Set Sleeper

For the person who can’t turn down an Instagram-worthy moment, this adorable set is super girly, flirty, and perfect for a Valentine’s Day date at home. We love the pink shade, and the detachable fuzzy cuffs make for a total statement outfit. You can wear the top and bottom together, or separately for a more versatile look.

Valentine’s Day beauty gifts for her

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; dyson.com)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson

The hot item on every beauty lover’s wish list, Dyson hair tools are game changing. And the Supersonic Hair Dryer doesn’t just look cool — it truly does save time, prevents your hair from heat damage, and makes drying hair a way more enjoyable process.

NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device ($209; nordstrom.com)

NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device Nordstrom

One of the most effective beauty products we’ve ever tried, the NuFace uses microcurrents to help lift and smooth the face. You’ll see results after repeated, consistent use.

Dyson Airwrap ($549.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Airwrap Dyson

If you’re shopping for a woman who wants an entirely new and innovative way to style her hair, look no further than the Dyson Airwrap. With various barrels, brushes and even a hair dryer attachment, she can get pretty much any style she desires with this tool.

Glossier The Skincare Edit ($50; glossier.com)

Glossier The Skincare Edit Glossier

Any skin care maven knows the cult status of Glossier’s products. This set comes with miniature sizes of its most popular and beloved products, including its Balm Dotcom and Milky Jelly Cleanser.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm ($35; nordstrom.com)

Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm Nordstrom

When purchasing makeup for someone else, it’s always a good idea to opt for products that flatter a wide range of skin tones and types. This sheer coverage, glowy lip balm is a perfect example! The formulation actually adapts to the pH level of your lips to create a unique color that will last hours.

Le Mini Macaron Deluxe Gel Manicure Set ($60; leminimacaron.com)

Le Mini Macaron Deluxe Gel Manicure Set Le Mini Macaron

As much as we love gel manicures, they can get super pricey. Treat someone to a gift that will pay for itself in just one or two uses with this super handy DIY gel mani set. Just be sure to closely follow the instructions for salon-quality nails in no time. Plus, the brushed metallic rose quartz color of the full-size LED lamp is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Nars Blush (starting at $16; nordstrom.com)

Nars Blush Nordstrom

Nars blushes are super pigmented while still being versatile and easy to use. Plus they’re comfortable to wear all day long while still having great staying power. And of course, the brand is well-known for its bestselling sensually-named shades — very Valentine’s Day-appropriate.

Fenchilin Vanity Mirror With Lights ($124.99; amazon.com)

Fenchilin Vanity Mirror With Lights Amazon

For the beauty lover that already has it all, this large mirror is perfect for turning any space into a luxurious vanity area. There’s no assembly required, but the mirror sports all the bells and whistles — a USB charging port, touch sensor control, and three different lighting options.

Sephora Best of Vanilla Perfume Sampler Set ($68; sephora.com)

Sephora Best of Vanilla Perfume Sampler Set Sephora

One of our favorite Sephora deals, this sampler set allows you to sample nine bestselling vanilla-scented perfumes and then swap in a coupon to receive a free full-sized bottle of your favorite one.