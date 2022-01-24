Everlane’s all about ethically manufactured, sustainable clothing, and so when they announce a new drop, we’re here, wallets-ready, and listening. The latest from the brand? A brand-new line of colored Way-High Jeans that’s pretty much guaranteed to add a spring-y pop of color to your midwinter wardrobe.

Each of the shades is meant to mimic a shade in nature — but definitely expect some vibrant ones (it’s not all earth tones here): think Aqua Gray, Day Break (a washed purple), Deep Lapis (cobalt), Rich Earth (terracotta) and Soy Bean (pale yellow). Top of mind when it came to creating them was the environment: The dyes are made using a technology that uses cleaner chemicals and less water than traditional processes.

And in terms of fit, The Way-High Jean has an ultra-high, above-the-belly-button rise (it’s 12 ⅛ inches, should you prefer to measure on yourself first), with a straight leg and enough stretch that you can move comfortably through whatever the day brings you.

Shop the new collection at Everlane now, before colors and sizes sell out (as they tend to!).