Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best alarm clock, discounted Thousand Fell sneakers and savings on winter apparel from Nordstrom Rack. All that and more below.

$159.99 Starting at $99.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Apple

Apple’s famed true wireless earbuds are back down to a great price on Amazon. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $179.99. In addition, Apple’s second-generation AirPods are down to $99.99 and still a great option for many.

$19.98 $15.98 at Amazon

Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

Wake up and save on our pick for best alarm clock, the Jall Wooden Digital Alarm Clock, back down to its all-time low price. We loved this clock for its simplicity; it doesn’t have any superfluous bells and whistles to get in the way of your seamless wake-up call in the form of a loud (but not too loud) beep.

Winter Flash Event

Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Rack

As temperatures drop, so too are prices at Nordstrom Rack. This week, the retailer is hosting a Winter Flash Event featuring up to 65% off all the styles you need to look stylish in cold weather. Scores of your favorite brands are among the on-sale inventory, including Cole Haan, Free People, Madewell, Adidas and more. Because there are simply so many apparel items, shoes and accessories included in this sale, the best way to sift through it all is to filter by your favorite brands — or feel free to spend all week scrolling through thousands of items in search of everything you didn’t know you needed.

25% off sitewide with code CNN25

Thousand Fell Thousand Fell

Up the sustainability factor of your footwear with Thousand Fell. The brand makes chic sneakers from entirely recyclable and biodegradable materials — and now you can snag a pair of your own for even less. Use the exclusive code CNN25 to take 25% off sneakers sitewide. Best of all, once you’ve worn out your new kicks, you can return them to Thousand Fell to be recycled and receive a discount on your next pair.

$199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Beats Solo 3 Benjamin Levin/CNN

Listen up: Our pick for best on-ear headphones, the Beats Solo 3, are on sale in a range of colors at Best Buy today only. In our comprehensive test, we found their sound quality to be just as impressive as their looks, not to mention these cans are light and comfortable to wear. Pick up a pair in matte black, rose gold or citrus red before the price goes back up tomorrow.

More deals to shop

• Save up to 28% off Dove bath and shower gels for a little midwinter hydration therapy.

• Treat yourself tonight to a great dinner later with a sale at Goldbelly: All customers can get 22% off sitewide with promo code JOESBELLY22 through today.

• Our pick for best hot yoga mat, the Manduka Pro, is on sale at Amazon, so add it to your cart now and get ready to namaste.

• A ton of great refurbished Cuisinart appliances are on sale at Woot! right now, including knives, air fryers and stockpots, to round out your kitchen essentials and meal prep equipment.

• Save big on Sony over-ear noise-canceling headphones on Amazon right now — the WH-XB910N Extra Bass model is almost 50% off.

• Get into 3D printing in 2022 with this top-rated machine, on sale at Amazon for almost $125 off today only.

• Hypervolt’s Hyperice percussion massage gun does wonders for body (and very chilled-out mind) — and it’s on sale at Best Buy today for $60 off.

• Wash away all that winter grit and dirt on your floors with Woot!’s sale on Shark vacuums and steam mops.

• Don’t freeze during morning runs or while shoveling the driveway with Under Armour’s Cold Gear Base Layers, now 39% off at Woot!.

• Keep that all-important commute coffee hot during your whole drive with this CamelBak Hot Cap Vacuum Mug — select colors in the 20-ounce size are $8.73 instead of $29.

Deals you may have missed

$29.98 $19.98 at Amazon

Chamberlain

Up the intelligence of your garage with the MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control, now under $20 on Amazon. Our pick for best smart garage door controller, MyQ can manage up to two garage doors, and the wireless hub makes it super easy to install. Not to mention, you’ll never be left wondering if you accidentally left the garage door open again.

5th Anniversary Sale

Sheertex Sheertex

Rips and runs aren’t an issue with Sheertex’s virtually indestructible tights, and now you can stock up on pairs at the brand’s 5th Anniversary Sale for all your cold weather fashion needs. Everything on the site is up to 50% off, making these tights an even better investment than usual. When we tried Sheertex for ourselves, we were impressed by the tights’ rip resistances and delighted by the range of styles available. Read more in our full review here.

$299.99 $289.99 with code SBDSNSC at Daily Steals

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con Amazon

Nintendo Switch consoles are still fairly in demand, and even more difficult to find a discount on — but right now Daily Steals has a Switch in stock and on sale. Use code SBDSNSC to snag one for just $289.99 from the site; that’s $10 off the MSRP. Just be sure to shop soon, as this deal likely won’t last long.

End of Season Sale

Cuup The Balconette Cuup

If your lingerie drawer is in need of an upgrade, you won’t want to miss Cuup’s rare End of Season Sale, happening now. A range of the brand’s beloved bras is as low as $50 in a full rainbow of gorgeous hues, while bottoms are as low as $10. When we tried Cuup for ourselves, we found the line to be on point in terms of fit, comfort and sexiness, and thus well worth the investment. Read more in our full review here.

$69.99 $36.11 at Amazon

EarFun Air Amazon

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home” too. Best of all, right now the black EarFun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 15% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

Winter Clearance Event

Dick's Sporting Goods Dick's Sporting Goods

Get your game on with Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Winter Clearance Event. This end-of-season sale includes up to 20% off already marked-down clothing and footwear, plus savings on all the gear you need for golf, team sports, hunting, fishing, running and outdoor adventures. And for those who prefer to sit on the sidelines, be sure to browse the fan shop for savings on items that support your favorite professional team.

20% off sitewide with code CNNVDAY

Aurate Aurate

Look no further than Aurate for all your Valentine’s Day gifting needs. The elegant-yet-trendy jewelry brand has a wide range of gorgeous pieces that are sure to delight a loved one, and right now, you can save on all of it with 20% sitewide using code CNNVDAY. This exclusive, early-access sale is available to Underscored readers a week before everyone else, so you can beat the rush and pick out the bling of your choice while it’s still in stock.

25% off sitewide

Moon Pod Moon Pod

Take your lounging out of this world with the Moon Pod, a zero-gravity, futuristic beanbag chair that feels akin to what we imagine floating on a cloud is like. Right now Moon Pod is taking 25% off its revolutionary seating sitewide. When we tried the Moon Pod for ourselves, we found the sitting experience to be utterly relaxing and, indeed, stress-reducing. It conforms to your body to provide maximum support, whether you’re upright or lying back — unlike a typical beanbag that just leaves you sunken into the floor. Not to mention, the Moon Pod’s bean-like shape and sleek, stretchy outer shell looks aesthetically pleasing in any space.

$492 $362.98 at Amazon

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair Steelcase

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $379.92 — more than $100 off its usual price tag and the lowest price we’ve seen in months — in select colors, including neutral Licorice.

$249.99 $174.99 at Target

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum iRobot

If you’re curious about robot vacuums but not ready to put a ton of money down — or you have a living situation that doesn’t require a ton of maintenance — the 675 model is a great starting point at $75 off. It has a three-stage cleaning system that helps grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, and a brush that takes care of corners. Plus, it has special sensors that signal to the robot to clean high-traffic areas more thoroughly, meaning you get the deepest clean where it’s needed most.

The Big Storage & Org Event

Bed Bath & Beyond Kostikova/iStockphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto

If your New Year’s resolution is to get organized, Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest sale is for you. The Big Storage & Org Event features up to 25% off on storage solutions for every room in the house, from the kitchen to the closet. Prices start at just $2.25, so even the smallest organization projects are within reach.

$849.99 $599 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum Amazon

One of Roomba’s newest models, the iRobot Roomba j7+, is down to the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon. For $599, you’ll get one of the most sophisticated robot vacuums out there, with the ability to avoid obstacles and empty itself. Setup is also incredibly easy, and when you finally do get it going, the j7+ comes equipped with smart mapping so it can get a sense of your home and clean it with precision.

$3,799.99 $3,298 at Amazon

Sony A90J Jacob Krol/CNN

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a rare discount on Amazon today. About $500 off, the Sony A90J 65-inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here.