Part of California's iconic Highway 1 remains closed as crews make progress on wildfire

(CNN) Crews fighting a wildfire along the central coast of California near the iconic Highway 1 made progress Saturday in containing the blaze, but dozens of homes remain under evacuation orders.

Cal Fire reported the fire had damaged one structure.

Here's an updated satellite loop of the #ColoradoFire . The black area represents the heat from the fire. The green line is Palo Colorado Rd. Blue line the 2016 Soberanes fire perimeter. Nearby weather observations show light southerly winds with RH ~ 43-53% Temps mid 50s. pic.twitter.com/Crn6nuQshT

Strong winds and extremely low humidity seem to have fanned the flames, the NWS explained

Although the strongest winds ended early Saturday morning, the area is still expected to see light winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph through the weekend, the NWS said.

"These light south winds will represent a potential change that residents and firefighters should monitor today," NWS warned in the forecast

On Friday, flames from the Colorado Fire were visible about 70 miles away in Santa Cruz County, Cal Fire said.

The fire comes as drought conditions have been improving in California, thanks to the recent heavy rains across the state. The rainfall helped eliminate the highest level of drought and greatly reduced the level 3 out of 4 "extreme drought" from 80% of the state in mid-December to 1% this week.

But drought remains a likely culprit behind the spread of the Colorado Fire, the NWS said.

"Anecdotally it seems as though the long term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter wx (weather) isn`t helping to keep fires from developing," the NWS said.