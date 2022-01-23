A Houston-area deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop, constable says

(CNN) A Texas deputy "was brutally murdered" during a traffic stop, Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said Sunday morning.

Charles Galloway, 47, was a 12-year veteran of the department and a field training officer, Heap said.

Galloway was conducting a traffic stop on a newer-model, white Toyota Avalon around 12:24 a.m. (1:24 a.m. ET), Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

"Witnesses describe the suspect as Hispanic male (and) say that he got out of his vehicle and immediately fired upon the deputy multiple times, striking him and then drove off," Finner said.

A witness told police an "assault-type weapon" was used in the shooting, the police chief added.

