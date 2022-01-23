Five people were found dead inside a Wisconsin home in a suspected homicide

(CNN) Five people were discovered dead inside a home in Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon in what police are investigating as a homicide.

Police were assisting with a welfare check at a residence in Milwaukee around 3:45 p.m. when they found the bodies of five people, including four men and one woman.

"All five deaths are being treated as homicides," Milwaukee Police Assistant Chief Paul Formolo said at an evening news conference. "At this time, the motive and information regarding any involved suspects is not known to us right now."

The identities of the victims are pending and autopsies will be conducted on Monday, according to Formolo.

Authorities do not believe there is a threat to the community, the assistant chief said.

