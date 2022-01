A 62-year-old man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Manhattan, police say

(CNN) A 62-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being pushed onto the subway tracks at the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan Sunday morning, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

The man -- who has not been identified -- made contact with the lead train car while he was on the tracks, police said. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was treated for a laceration to his leg.

It is unknown if the attack was targeted. The NYPD has not made any arrests at this time, but the investigation is ongoing, according to a spokesperson.

"These incidents are unacceptable and have to stop," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement.

This latest incident follows the death of Michelle Alyssa Go , an Asian-American woman who was pushed in front of a Times Square subway train on January 15. Go's death both contributed to the ongoing efforts to raise awareness of crimes against Asian Americans and fueled authorities to further examine safety at subway stations.

