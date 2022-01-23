A 62-year-old man was pushed onto the subway tracks in Manhattan, police say

(CNN) A 62-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being pushed onto the subway tracks at the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan Sunday morning, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

The man -- who has not been identified -- made contact with the lead train car while he was on the tracks, police said. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where he was treated for a laceration to his leg.

It is unknown if the attack was targeted. The NYPD has not made any arrests at this time, but the investigation is ongoing, according to a spokesperson.

"These incidents are unacceptable and have to stop," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said in a statement.

