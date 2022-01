East Coast Hockey League suspends player indefinitely after alleged racist gesture toward Black opponent

(CNN) The East Coast Hockey League suspended Jacksonville Icemen defenseman Jacob Panetta indefinitely after he allegedly made a racist gesture toward South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban during Saturday's game, the league announced.

A hearing is to take place between the league and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. In a statement Sunday, Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann said the team will be releasing Panetta effective immediately

"On behalf of the entire Icemen organization, we apologize to any one who was offended and look forward to beginning the process of healing together as one," the statement said.

The alleged gesture took place during overtime and resulted in a fight. Afterward, the Icemen posted on Twitter, "Overtime began with a rough fight resulting in multiple penalties on both sides."

Subban, who is Black, responded to that tweet and said that Panetta had make monkey gestures at him: "More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it."

