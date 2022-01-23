Gonzaga University suspends Hall of Famer John Stockton's season tickets over his defiance of Covid-19 mask mandate

(CNN) Gonzaga University has suspended season tickets for one of its most notable alumni and Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton after he refused to comply with the school's mask mandates at games, he said in an interview with The Spokesman-Review in Washington.

The former Utah Jazz point guard confirmed the school suspended his tickets in an interview Saturday.

"Basically, it came down to, they were asking me to wear a mask to the games and being a public figure, someone a little bit more visible, I stuck out in the crowd a little bit," Stockton said. "And therefore they received complaints and felt like from whatever the higher-ups -- those weren't discussed, but from whatever it was higher up -- they were going to have to either ask me to wear a mask or they were going to suspend my tickets."

Stockton told the Spokesman-Review he and the school had "been in discussions about various COVID things for a couple years now."

CNN has reached out to Stockton for comment.