USPS will issue a forever stamp honoring the Black Native sculptor Edmonia Lewis

(CNN) The US Postal Service will issue a forever stamp Wednesday honoring Edmonia Lewis, the Black Native artist whose 19th century marble sculptures gained her international acclaim and are now held by the Smithsonian.

"As the first African American and Native American sculptor to earn international recognition, Edmonia Lewis challenged social barriers and assumptions about artists in mid-19th century America," the USPS said in a statement.

Lewis, born in 1844 in Greenbush, New York, to a Black father and Chippewa (Ojibwa) Native American, attended Oberlin College in Ohio and established herself as a professional artist in Boston, according to the Smithsonian

She moved to Rome in 1865 and there began to work with marble, sculpting busts of prominent figures as well as biblical and ancient historical works, the Smithsonian said. Her studio became a must-see attraction for American tourists, the USPS added.

Edmonia Lewis, here in an An undated photo, was the first Black and Native sculptor to gain international fame.

Many of her sculptures dealt with themes involving her Native American and Black heritage in the years after the Civil War and the end of slavery.

