An 8-year-old girl was shot and killed by stray bullet in Chicago

(CNN) Police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed by a stray bullet over the weekend in Chicago.

Melissa Ortega was walking with a guardian on Saturday afternoon when they heard gunshots, according to police. Investigators say the guardian discovered that the child had been struck in the head by a bullet.

The young victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where she died. Neither the girl nor her guardian was the intended target, police said.

A 26-year-old man, who police say was the intended target, was coming out of a store when "known" offenders fired shots at him, striking him in the lower back, according to police. He is listed in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.

Ortega was a student at the Emiliano Zapata Academy in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, a short distance from where she was shot, according to a statement from the Chicago Teachers Union.

