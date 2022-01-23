Georgia state investigators probe fatal shooting by off-duty deputy

(CNN) The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it is investigating after a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man near the deputy's Atlanta house.

Just before midnight on Saturday, a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy was returning home from work when he received a notification from his doorbell video showing a man breaking into his home in southeast Atlanta, the GBI said in a news release

Upon arriving at his house, driving his personal car and still wearing his uniform, the deputy saw the same man from the video leaving with tools and other items, the GBI said.

The deputy followed the man into the woods close to his house when an altercation ensued and the deputy shot the man, according to the GBI.

"Atlanta Police Department officers responding to a 911 call found the deputy performing CPR on the man," the release said.

Read More